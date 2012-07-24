版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 24日 星期二 19:05 BJT

EMC posts higher 2nd-qtr profit, reiterates outlook

July 24 Data storage equipment maker EMC Corp reiterated its full-year profit outlook on Tuesday after it reported final higher second-quarter earnings as sales rose in its networked storage platforms business.

The world's biggest maker of corporate data storage equipment reported net income attributable to the company rose to $649.5 million, or 29 cents per share.

Revenue rose 10 percent to $5.31 billion.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐