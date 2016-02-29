EU clears Dell's purchase of EMC Corp

BRIEF-Neovasc provides update in litigation with Cardiaq
* Neovasc Inc - trial court granted Cardiaq's motion for pre- and post-judgment interest
BRUSSELS Feb 29 The European Commission said on Monday it had cleared Dell Inc's planned $67 billion acquisition of data storage company EMC Corp.
Dell unveiled the deal in October last year, the largest ever in the technology industry sector, and designed to enable it to better challenge rivals Cisco Systems Inc, IBM and Hewlett-Packard in cloud computing, mobility and cyber security.
The Commission said that the merged entity would have a moderate market share in external enterprise storage systems and would still face strong competition.
In virtualisation software, EMC's VMware had a strong position, the Commission found, but would have neither the ability nor the incentive to shut out competitors.
Reuters reported on Feb. 18 that the deal was set to be cleared. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission began a patent infringement probe on Wednesday after ZiiLabs Inc charged that several firms were importing products to the United States in violation of its patents on graphics processors and DDR memory controllers.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday it had made a final finding of dumping of certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL) plate from China.