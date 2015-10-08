Dell, data storage company EMC in merger talks -WSJ

Oct 7 Dell Inc, the world's
third-largest maker of personal computers, is in merger talks
with EMC Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on
Wednesday.
It was unclear if the companies were discussing a full or
partial takeover of EMC, the newspaper reported, citing people
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1OmvYzV)
A deal was not certain, the Journal reported.
Computer data storage company EMC and Dell could not be
reached for comment outside regular business hours.
The Wall Street Journal reported in September last year that
EMC was exploring options and had held merger talks with Dell
and Hewlett-Packard Co.
(Reporting by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)