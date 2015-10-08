Dell, data storage company EMC in merger talks -WSJ

Oct 7 Dell Inc, the world's third-largest maker of personal computers, is in merger talks with EMC Corp, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

It was unclear if the companies were discussing a full or partial takeover of EMC, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1OmvYzV)

A deal was not certain, the Journal reported.

Computer data storage company EMC and Dell could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

The Wall Street Journal reported in September last year that EMC was exploring options and had held merger talks with Dell and Hewlett-Packard Co. (Reporting by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)