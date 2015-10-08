Dell may offer more than $27/shr for EMC - CNBC

BRIEF-Univar Inc & Univar USA enters first amendment to credit agreement on Jan 19- SEC filing
Oct 8 Dell Inc, the world's third-biggest personal computer maker, would make an offer of more than $27 per share for data storage company EMC Corp , CNBC reported.
CNBC, citing sources, said the Dell-EMC deal would need $40 billion in financing and could be a week away. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.