Dell may offer more than $27/shr for EMC - CNBC

Oct 8 Dell Inc, the world's third-biggest personal computer maker, would make an offer of more than $27 per share for data storage company EMC Corp , CNBC reported.

CNBC, citing sources, said the Dell-EMC deal would need $40 billion in financing and could be a week away. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

