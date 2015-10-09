版本:
2015年 10月 10日

REFILE-Dell offering EMC $27.25 per share and special VMware stock - Re/code

Oct 9 Dell Inc is offering $27.25 per share in cash for data storage company EMC Corp, Re/code reported on Friday, citing sources briefed on the negotiations.

Shareholders will also get a specialized stock in cloud software company VMware Inc as part of the deal, Re/code reported. (on.recode.net/1GAOQEY)

EMC and Dell were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

