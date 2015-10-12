UPDATE 1-Dell to buy EMC in $67 bln deal

(Adds details, changes source)
Oct 12 Dell Inc will buy data storage company
EMC Corp in a deal valued at about $67 billion, the
largest on record in the technology sector.
The offer is $33.15 per share in cash and special stock. (cnb.cx/1K3ULm7).
Dell said it would pay $24.05 per share in cash and the rest
in a special stock that tracks the value of a portion of EMC's
economic interest in VMWare Inc, the virtualization
software company majority-owned by EMC.
VMware will remain an independent, publicly traded company,
the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.
The deal will help the world's No.3 PC maker tap into the
faster-growing and lucrative market for managing and storing
data for businesses amid waning demand for personal computers
globally.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Devika Krishna Kumar in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)