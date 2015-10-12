UPDATE 1-Dell to buy EMC in $67 bln deal

(Adds details, changes source)

Oct 12 Dell Inc will buy data storage company EMC Corp in a deal valued at about $67 billion, the largest on record in the technology sector.

The offer is $33.15 per share in cash and special stock. (cnb.cx/1K3ULm7).

Dell said it would pay $24.05 per share in cash and the rest in a special stock that tracks the value of a portion of EMC's economic interest in VMWare Inc, the virtualization software company majority-owned by EMC.

VMware will remain an independent, publicly traded company, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

The deal will help the world's No.3 PC maker tap into the faster-growing and lucrative market for managing and storing data for businesses amid waning demand for personal computers globally.

