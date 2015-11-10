版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 11日 星期三 00:23 BJT

Dell-EMC deal could fall apart on tax concerns - Re/code

Nov 10 Dell Inc's $67 billion offer for EMC Corp could run into a big tax barrier of up to $9 billion that could derail the deal, technology news website Re/code reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (on.recode.net/1Qg9ZNt)

Dell struck a deal in October to buy data storage company EMC, setting a record in the technology industry, as it tries to transform itself into a giant in the fast-growing market for managing and storing corporate data.

(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

