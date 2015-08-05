EMC considering to bought by unit VMware - Re/code

Aug 5 Data storage company EMC Corp is
contemplating a deal under which it would be acquired by its
unit VMware Inc, Re/code reported, citing sources
briefed on the discussions.
VMware would issue new shares in exchange for EMC shares in
combination with cash raised from the issuance of new debt,
Re/code added. (on.recode.net/1gacVvl)
The deal is one of several options EMC's board is exploring
as part of a strategic review of operations and as a partial
response to pressure from an activist shareholder, Re/code said.
EMC and VMware couldn't immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)