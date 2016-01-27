EMC qtrly revenue falls marginally

Jan 27 Data storage products maker EMC Corp reported a marginal 0.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to lower sales in its traditional data-storage business and a strong dollar.

Net income attributable to EMC fell to $771 million, or 39 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.15 billion, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the company, which is being acquired by Dell Inc , fell to $7.01 billion from $7.05 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)