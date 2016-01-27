EMC qtrly revenue falls marginally

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.71
* Says Q4 net interest income rose $13.7 million from Q3 to $248.3 million
Jan 27 Data storage products maker EMC Corp reported a marginal 0.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to lower sales in its traditional data-storage business and a strong dollar.
Net income attributable to EMC fell to $771 million, or 39 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.15 billion, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue for the company, which is being acquired by Dell Inc , fell to $7.01 billion from $7.05 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
* Target announces major push into soccer in the U.S.; becomes official partner of major league soccer and Minnesota United FC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: