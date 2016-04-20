EMC revenue falls on weakness in data storage business

April 20 EMC Corp reported a 2.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue, as strong sales in its enterprise software division failed to offset weak performance in its traditional data storage business and a strong dollar.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $268 million, or 14 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $252 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier. (1.usa.gov/1VjatFe)

Revenue fell to $5.48 billion from $5.61 billion.

EMC is being acquired by Dell Inc in a $67 billion deal, which is expected to close later this year. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)