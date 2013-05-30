EMC raises stock buyback plan to $6 bln, starts dividend

May 30 EMC Corp increased its share
buyback program to $6 billion from $1 billion by end-2015 and
said it would start paying out a quarterly cash dividend of 10
cents per share.
Shares of the data storage equipment maker rose almost 4
percent before the bell. The stock, which has risen 5 percent in
the last month, closed at $23.66 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Wednesday.
The first quarterly dividend will be paid on July 23 to
shareholders of record on July 1, the company said on Thursday.
Rival NetApp Inc, under pressure from activist
shareholder Elliott Management, said earlier this month that it
would spend about $1 billion in the next four months to buy back
shares. The company also initiated a quarterly dividend of 15
cents per share.