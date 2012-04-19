版本:
EMC 1st-qtr profit rises

April 19 EMC Corp, the world's biggest maker of corporate data storage equipment, reported a higher quarterly profit as revenue grew 11 percent.

First-quarter net income attributable to EMC rose 23 percent to $586.8 million, or 27 cents per share.

Excluding items, the company earned 37 cents per share.

Consolidated revenue rose to $5.09 billion.

