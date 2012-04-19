UPDATE 3-EMC profit beats Street, outlook hits shares

* Q1 adj EPS 37 cents vs Street view 36 cents

* Says on track to achieve 2014 targets

* Shares down 4.3 pct

April 19 EMC Corp's outlook disappointed investors, sending its shares down 4 percent, even as the company said it may exceed its targets and reported a quarterly profit that beat estimates.

EMC, the world's biggest maker of corporate data storage equipment, said on Thursday that it would meet or potentially exceed its 2012 goals of $22 billion in revenue, non-GAAP EPS of $1.70, and free cash flow of $4.9 billion.

In addition, EMC said it was well on its way to achieving 2014 consolidated revenue of more than $28 billion, which represents compound annual growth of at least 13 percent from 2010.

On Tuesday, rival IBM raised its full-year outlook after beating quarterly profit expectations thanks to strong software demand.

"Investors wanted a little more upside, the guidance is conservative," said Brian Marshall, analyst at ISI group.

Nevertheless, Marshall said he liked the stock, which lost 4.3 percent to $27.9 by mid-morning trading.

Daniel Ives, analyst at FBR, said that some investors may have hoped for higher revenue, which at $5.09 billion grew 11 percent compared with the previous year but "was a hair light of the Street's estimate of $5.11 billion".

"While some investors may be disappointed by the slight top-line miss in the quarter, we believe the company is well positioned to exceed its initial outlook for 2012."

First-quarter net income attributable to EMC rose 23 percent to $586.8 million, or 27 cents per share. Excluding one-time items, the company earned 37 cents per share, just above analysts' average estimate of 36 cents.

Chief Executive Joe Tucci said he expects global IT spending growth will be in the 3 to 4 percent range this year although he did not anticipate growth in Europe.

"At best, IT spending will be flat (in Europe), but I don't believe IT spending will be down anything dramatically," he said.

EMC, which also owns software maker VMware, is benefiting from growing demand for cloud computing -- the delivery of computing power, software and storage from centralized data centers that run on technologies introduced over the past few years.

"We are in a time of unprecedented IT and business transformation, propelled by the benefits of cloud computing, Big Data and trust," Tucci said.

Big Data is used to describe the process of converging structured data found inside databases and unstructured data found in social networks, mobile devices, meters or sensors to identify patterns or predict behavior.