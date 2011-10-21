UPDATE 1-EMC Insurance sees Q3 oper loss, lowers FY view

* Sees Q3 oper loss $0.11-$0.17/shr

* Sees FY 2011 oper loss of $0.55-$0.80 per share (Follows alerts)

Oct 21 - EMC Insurance Group expects to post a third-quarter loss, hurt by large catastrophe and storm losses, and lowered its earnings outlook for the year.

Insurance companies are slated to report weak third-quarter earnings after falling markets and natural calamities battered an industry that already was having one of its worst years.

For the third quarter, the insurer expects an operating loss in the range of 11-17 cents a share.

The Des Moines, Iowa-based company also increased its full-year operating loss estimate to 55-80 cents a share from its previously stated range of 30-55 cents per share.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to earn 18 cents a share in its third quarter and to post a loss of 45 cents for the full year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of EMC fell about 5 percent to $17.10 per share in morning trade but recouped losses to trade at $17.66 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)