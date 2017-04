CORRECTED-BRIEF-Emcore Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04 (Dec. 11)

(Corrects headline and second bullet to show non-GAAP loss per share was $0.04, not $0.19. Corrects third bullet to show earnings per share was $0.50, not $0.16)

Dec 15 Dec 11 EMCORE Corp : * Announces financial results for fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2014 * Q4 non-GAAP loss per share $0.04 * Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.50 * Q4 revenue $43.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $44.6 million * Q4 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Sees Q1 2015 revenue $17 million to $19 million * Sees non-GAAP net loss for the remaining broadband fiber optics business first quarter ended December 31, 2014 of about $1 to $2 million * Q1 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $48.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage