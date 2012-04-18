RLPC: Emdeon firms loan repricing

| NEW YORK, April 18
NEW YORK, April 18 Emdeon Inc is
close to wrapping up a repricing of its existing leveraged
buyout loan after upsizing an add-on term loan it has been
shopping around, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.
The company has repriced its existing $1.221 billion term
loan, raised in October 2011, to 375bp over Libor with a 1.25
percent Libor floor. In October, the loan was priced at 550bp
over Libor with a 1.25 percent Libor floor.
Additionally, Emdeon has increased the size of its new
add-on term loan to $80 million from $60 million. The add-on
term loan, which brings the size of Emdeon's overall term debt
to $1.301 billion, will also be priced at 375bp over Libor with
a 1.25 percent Libor floor, and will be issued at par.
A 101 soft call premium on the company's existing loan has
now been reset for one year.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch leads the deal.
The add-on term loan will mature on Nov. 2, 2018, which is
also the maturity on the existing term loan. The covenant
package, including a maximum first-lien net leverage ratio and a
minimum interest coverage ratio, is also unchanged from the
existing loan.
In a press release on April 11, Emdeon said it was looking
to reprice its existing loan "to benefit from current market
interest rates."
The add-on term loan will be used for general corporate
purposes, including potential acquisitions.
Emdeon raised in October 2011 a $1.224 billion, seven-year
term loan to back its $3 billion buyout by the Blackstone Group.
Around $3 million of the $1.224 billion term loan amortized this
March.