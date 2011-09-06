RLPC-Rising European bank funding costs threaten M&A

* Europe's dollar squeeze puts dampener on cross-border M&A

* European banks say no to uneconomic loans

* Interest margins, utilisation fees boosted

By Tessa Walsh

LONDON, Sept 6 European banks are trying to pass on increased funding costs to companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa on expensive dollar loans and are scaling back lending which could reduce money available for big international M&A deals.

Rising dollar funding costs are also forcing banks to take a tougher view of client relationships and re-examine the return on equity (ROE) models they use to calculate what they earn from lending.

Dollar funding costs have trebled after US mutual funds scaled back three, six and nine-month dollar lending to European banks' with exposure to Europe's sovereign debt crisis.

European banks facing higher dollar borrowing costs are asking for a premium on drawn and undrawn dollar loans or are deciding not to lend to uneconomic loans as BNP Paribas and Commerzbank opted to do on SABMiller's $12.5 billion acquisition loan.

"To the extent possible, given the higher funding cost, we are trying to transfer part of the funding increase to clients by asking for a higher margin on dollar drawings," a European loan banker said.

The EMEA market has a significant amount of dollar lending, primarily in cross-border acquisition financings and multi-currency loans backing US commercial paper programmes. Borrowing in the Russian and Middle Eastern loan markets is almost exclusively dollar-based.

Most European banks are facing dollar funding costs of 130-140 basis points (b.p.) but the marginal cost of buying dollars in the open market can be as high as 200 b.p., based on credit default swap (CDS) rates, bankers said.

This deepens the losses that banks are making on cut-price loans and some banks are choosing to cut back on uneconomic exposure.

As well as the two high-profile dropouts from SABMiller's loan, European banks recently halved dollar commitments to Express Scripts' $5.5 billion pro-rata tranche of its acquisition financing backing its purchase of Medco in the US.

A $900 million loan for French supermarket operator Casino Guichard Perrachon was signed last week which contained no French banks, in a marked departure from the company's previous loan.

"In certain situations where it's not a big relationship or a large funded commitment, we may well see banks not being able to make it work," a senior loan syndicator said.

DRAWN AND UNDRAWN LOANS

The problem is most acute on dollar loans that are drawn down or used, which includes M&A loans. European banks are asking for a premium of 20-25 b.p. on the interest margins of drawn dollar loans.

Commodities companies are heavily dependent on drawn dollar loans and oil trading firm Vitol has increased the pricing on its $4.5 billion refinancing in a concession to lenders, bankers close to the deal said.

Russian oil firm Bashneft may also have to increase the margins on its $300 million loan from around 200 b.p. to 275 b.p. to help the deal through general syndication, banking sources said.

The problem spread to undrawn revolving credit loans last week, which are used as liquidity insurance by highly-rated companies, but are rarely drawn.

German carmaker BMW is discussing redenominating its upcoming $8 billion loan refinancing from dollars to euros, although it would retain the right to draw in dollars.

Nearly all European banks - including French, Spanish, Italian, UK and German lenders - are asking for increased utilisation fees on undrawn revolving credits.

Utilisation fees, which boost returns if loans are ever drawn, have increased to 30 bps-50 bps from 15 bps-30 bps before the summer, bankers said.

The changes afoot in the EMEA loan market reflect a new-found determination by European banks to limit losses and extract more from relationships as banks' tolerance for loss-leading relationship lending erodes.

"Bank shareholders are being asked to pony up more money for maintaining the same level of lending. Either you have to get more out of that lending or you re-rate the whole financial sector," the senior syndicator said.

(Reporting by Tessa Walsh. Editing by Jane Merriman)