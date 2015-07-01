LPC-EMEA first half syndicated lending down 26 pct

* M&A volume up 13 pct but refinancing dips 32 pct
* Lending to Russian firms falls 51.5 pct in wake of
sanctions
* Leveraged loan volume drops 23 pct
By Claire Ruckin and Alasdair Reilly
LONDON, July 1 First half syndicated lending in
Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) of $446 billion was
down 26 percent compared to the first six months of 2014, as
European merger and acquisition activity remained sporadic and
demand for refinancing tailed off, Thomson Reuters LPC data
shows.
Despite high levels of market liquidity and ultra low
interest rates, demand for loans in EMEA has fallen.
"It's been pretty quiet. Most credits have refinanced
already, we're really at the end of the refinancing wave. Now
the focus moves to September in the hope of more M&A," a senior
banker said.
M&A loan volume rose to $86 billion in the first half, up 13
percent year-on-year, but with most European companies remaining
cautious over prospects for growth, deal flow was patchy.
The largest M&A loans of the second quarter were Royal Dutch
Shell's 10.07 billion pound ($15.75 billion) bridge
loan backing its acquisition of BG Group and a 6.8 billion euro
($7.55 billion) bridge loan backing state-owned chemical firm
ChemChina's buyout of Italian tyre company Pirelli.
Refinancing continued to be the main driver of activity with
volume of $300 billion in the first half. This was 32 percent
lower than a year earlier as most investment-grade companies had
already refinanced existing loans over the last two years.
Investment-grade lending to Europe's higher rated companies
dropped 28 percent in the first half to $268 billion from a year
earlier.
High-grade M&A lending of $49 billion was 7 percent higher
in the same period, but refinancing saw a 33 percent drop to
$197 billion year-on-year.
The largest refinancings of the second quarter included
global diversified natural resource company Glencore's
$15.25 billion refinancing, steelmaker ArcelorMittal's
$6 billion revolver and Norwegian energy group
Statoil's $5 billion loan.
First half volume for the region's emerging markets came in
at $56.6 billion -- 26.5 percent lower than the first half of
2014. Lending to Russian firms continued to struggle in the face
of western sanctions, where volume fell 51.5 percent to $14.4
billion for the first half of 2015, down from $29.8 billion
year-on-year.
LEVERAGED FALL
First half leveraged loan volume of $83.4 billion was 23
percent lower than the same period last year and the lowest
level since 2012, as refinancing levels dropped from the high
levels seen last year and the loan market faced increased
competition from capital markets, which saw a number of loans
exit via listings.
2014 had been a busy year as borrowers took advantage of
recovering markets to refinance credits and take dividends to
maximise returns from portfolios companies. However, refinancing
activity in the first half of 2015 fell to $49.3 billion from
$81.7 billion during the same period of 2014.
In contrast, leveraged M&A volume rose in the first half of
the year to $34 billion, the highest level since 2008, as
sponsors and corporates tried to carry out acquisitive
strategies and take advantage of the high levels of debt
financing available to them.
The loan market was open to financings as banks had appetite
to underwrite and cash-rich investors sought to put money to
work after a number of repayments. There were also a number of
CLO warehouses which needed to be filled, as CLO issuance
continued to grow in Europe.
"The market recovered substantially in 2014, resetting a lot
of deals through recapitalisations and refinancings. The market
has now stabilised so refinancing volumes have slowed down. It
is encouraging that underlying M&A has picked up as sponsors use
their dry powder and put money to work. It is a very positive
tone for future deal flow," a loan syndicate head said.
The largest leveraged buyout loan of the second quarter was
a 1.22 billion euro term loan B backing private equity firm
CVC's buyout of German perfume and cosmetics retailer Douglas.
The loan was increased twice, at the expense of the bonds, as
the loan market looked more attractive in light of growing macro
volatility triggered by the eurozone crisis at the end of June.
Despite heightened levels of M&A, refinancings still
dominated first half activity, totalling 59 percent. Overall
depressed leveraged loan volume and a load of cash in the system
led borrowers to reprice paper and make adjustments to credits
on more opportunistic terms.
Swiss chemical company Ineos took advantage of market
technicals and an amend and extend process was the second
largest leveraged loan deal of the quarter. The borrower
increased the euro portion of the deal, reduced the dollar
portion and pushed out maturities.
Towards the end of the second quarter, increased macro
volatility and a growing pipeline of new deals led a number of
repricings to be pulled including German carbon black producer
Orion Engineered Carbons ; Austrian packaging group
Constantia Flexibles and Spain's Ufinet Telecom. Repricing
activity is expected to tail off in the third quarter.
European leveraged loan bankers are readying for a pickup in
activity, with as much as 7 billion euros of loans expected to
launch before September, including 2.2 billion euros of debt
backing Apollo's buyout of Saint-Gobain's glass bottle unit
Verallia; around 1 billion euros of loans backing CVC's buyout
of French smart card connector manufacturer Linxens; and around
1 billion pounds to refinance British cereal maker Weetabix.
Deutsche Bank <DBKGn.DE > topped the EMEA syndicated loan
bookrunner league table in the first half, with a $17.93 billion
market share and 73 deals. JP Morgan was second, with
$17.5 billion and 43 deals and BNP Paribas was third,
with $17.17 billion and 102 deals.
($1 = 0.6392 pounds)
($1 = 0.9012 euros)
(Additional reporting by Sandrine Bradley; Editing by
Christopher Mangham)