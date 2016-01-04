REFILE-LPC - EMEA syndicated lending in 2015 reached US$1.2trn after strong Q4

(Fixes typo in headline)
* Overall volume flat compared to 2014
* Brewer AB InBev signed record US$75bn loan
* Acquisition financing up 46% in 2015
By Alasdair Reilly and Hannah Brenton
LONDON, Jan 4 Syndicated lending in Europe, the
Middle East and Africa (EMEA) reached US$1.2trn in 2015,
matching the volume of loans raised in 2014, according to
Thomson Reuters LPC data, as the loan market remained highly
competitive and attractive to borrowers.
Despite the impact of mid-year global volatility caused by a
dramatic tumble in China's stock market and plummeting oil and
commodity prices, a strong fourth quarter saw volume of
US$408bn, the highest quarterly figure since the US$475bn
recorded in the second quarter of 2007.
Major acquisition financings helped boost volume in the
fourth quarter and offset lower loan issuance from the previous
two quarters.
Acquisition financing was up 46% in 2015 to US$308bn, the
highest annual figure since 2008, as borrowers took advantage of
low interest rates and market liquidity to make large debt
funded acquisitions.
The largest deal of the year was global brewer AB InBev's
record US$75bn loan signed in October that backed its
purchase of SABMiller. The loan was provided by a group of 21
relationship banks and included US$40bn of bridge loans.
Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical closed a US$31.5bn
loan in November to back its acquisition of Allergan Generics
and the refinancing of an existing credit facility. That deal
included a US$22bn bridge loan, while a separate US$6.75bn
equity bridge loan was held by the underwriting banks.
French industrial gases group Air Liquide also
added to the late year M&A push, signing a US$12bn bridge loan
backing its acquisition of US peer Airgas.
Other sizeable acquisition in the year included Royal Dutch
Shell's £10.07bn (US$14.86bn)bridge loan for its
acquisition of BG Group in May, and a 6.8bn (US$7.41bn) bridge
loan in April that backed state-owned chemical firm ChemChina's
buyout of Italian tyre company Pirelli.
German real estate firm Deutsche Annington agreed
a 6.25bn loan to back its acquisition of rival Gagfah in
January, while a Borealis-led consortium funded its acquisition
of Fortum's Swedish distribution grid with a 4.7bn-equivalent
loan in May.
Mid-year M&A loan volumes were boosted by jumbo deals for
Belgian chemicals group Solvay (US$5.8bn) and German
construction materials firm HeidelbergCement (4.4bn)
both agreed in July.
REFINANCING RETREATS
Refinancing, traditionally the main driver of activity, of
US$605bn in 2015 was 24% down on 2014 as a natural decline in
opportunistic refinancing continued. However, some of Europe's
largest companies continued to take advantage of market
liquidity to amend and extend existing facilities on improved
terms, while refinancing volume was also boosted by a wave of
IPO-related refinancing.
The largest refinancing of the year came as global
diversified natural resource company Glencore returned
for its annual refinancing, closing US$15.25bn of loans in May
before the company was hit by a slump in commodity prices and
forced to launch debt reduction programme.
Meanwhile, steel maker ArcelorMittal (US$6bn) and
Norwegian energy group Statoil (US$5bn) also agreed
refinancings in the second quarter.
French dairy company Lactalis closed a 5bn refinancing in
July, while AB InBev closed a US$9bn refinancing in August ahead
of its acquisition of SABMiller. Nestle also returned to the
market, agreeing a 6.5bn short-term loan and the extension of
an existing 5bn five-year facility.
In December, Volkswagen agreed a 20bn bridge
loan in December to help shore up its financing and pay the
costs of the emissions scandal that has rocked the company.
Despite growing geopolitical tensions and economic
volatility bankers expect market stability but a rise in
interest rates in Europe and a prolonged slump in oil prices
could signal a long-awaited market correction and a potential
pricing increase in the investment-grade space.
"I think it will be more of the same for the first six
months at least, after that who knows? With all the bridge loans
arranged last year there will be plenty of refinancing to be
done in 2016, while there are still a lot of discussions around
potential M&A," a senior banker said.
LEVERAGED LEAP
Leveraged loan volume reached US$216.14bn in 2015, its
highest level since 2007.
The annual total was up 7.66% compared to 2014's US$200.7bn
total, fuelled by an increase in mergers & acquisitions.
At US$83.4bn, event-driven leveraged loan activity was up
37% compared to the previous year, and only just below the
US$84.64bn raised in 2008.
However, other leveraged activity in 2015, including
refinancings, repricings and dividend recapitalisations, stood
at US$132.8bn, down 5.4% on the 2014 level, marking the lowest
total since 2012.
The overall increase in leveraged loan volume took place
amid a surge in global mergers and acquisitions, despite wider
volatility in the markets in the latter half of 2015.
Investor concern over the Chinese economy prompted a number
of deals to be delayed or flexed in the second half of the year,
while choppy markets in the US forced banks to pull a US$5.6bn
buyout of software firm Veritas in November, which threatened to
impact the European market at year-end.
One leveraged banker said the surge in leveraged M&A
activity in 2015 had not been reflected in sponsor-backed
leveraged buyouts - where private equity firms have struggled to
win out against trade buyers and IPO valuations.
Sponsored buyout loans dropped 6.8% to US$101.9bn compared
to 2014, but overall leveraged numbers were boosted by
near-investment grade takeovers and crossover credits.
There were nevertheless a number of large leveraged buyouts
including the 2.02bn financing backing Hellman & Friedman's
acquisition of a stake in Sweden's Securitas Direct Verisure.
A 1.54bn loan backing Apollo Global Management's
acquisition of Saint-Gobain's glass bottle unit Verallia was the
largest new money covenant-lite term loan raised in Europe's
leveraged loan market for a debut issuer.
BNP Paribas topped the EMEA syndicated loan
bookrunner table in 2015, with a US$59.7bn market share and 252
deals. HSBC claimed second spot with a US$53.6bn market
share and 186 deals, while Barclays clinched third spot
with a US$39.5bn market share and 130 deals.
($1 = 0.6778 pounds)
($1 = 0.9173 euros)
(Reporting by Alasdair Reilly and Hannah Brenton; Editing by
Christopher Mangham)