Trafigura seeks to oust EMED board in fight over Rio Tinto mine

Oct 15 Commodities trader Trafigura, the top shareholder in London-listed EMED Mining, is seeking investor support for a bid to oust all of the firm's board directors but one, the latest twist in a battle over Spain's Rio Tinto copper mine.

The trader in raw materials and a rival investor in Spanish mining said on Wednesday it had asked the board of EMED to convene a shareholder meeting to "bring about much-needed change".

Trafigura has a stake of just over 18 percent in EMED, but it will need a majority of shareholders to support its plan for it to go through.

A spokesman for EMED Mining was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Clara Ferreira-Marques; editing by Susan Thomsa)