2013年 11月 23日

BRIEF-EMedia announces going-private transaction

Nov 22 Emedia Networks Inc : * Announces going-private transaction * Deal will be accomplished by consolidation of co's shares on basis of one new

common share for every 1.2 million shares now outstanding * Proposal by jasvir athwal, Darren Reiter and david mears, all directors and

officers of co, for co to go private * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
