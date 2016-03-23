Emerald Oil files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

BRIEF-Advantage Oil & Gas provides operational update
* Advantage provides operational update - Glacier Montney development outperforms 2016 operating & financial targets
March 22 Emerald Oil Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday, a month after the oil explorer and producer warned that it could go bankrupt as it remained in default with creditors.
The Denver, Colorado-based company joins a string of energy-related firms to seek court protection from creditors after oil prices plummeted since mid-2014. (1.usa.gov/1VCvE3S)
Emerald listed assets in the range of $10 million to $50 million, and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million.
The case is in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, Case No: 16-10704. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
SEOUL, Jan 19 The South Korean special prosecutor's office said on Thursday it "deeply regrets" a court ruling to deny its request to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee and said it will continue its investigation into the graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.
* Redbox - new distribution agreement for 2017 with Paramount Home Media Distribution