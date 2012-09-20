版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五 00:26 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's changes EMSC outlook to negative

Sept 20 Emergency Medical Services Corp : * Moody's assigned a caa1 rating to emsc's pik toggle notes; outlook changed to

negative * Rpt-moody's assigned a caa1 rating to emsc's pik toggle notes; outlook

changed to negative

