UPDATE 2-FDA approves Emergent BioSolutions' inhaled anthrax treatment

March 25 Emergent BioSolutions Inc said
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its treatment for
inhaled anthrax, triggering a $7 million milestone payment from
the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
Anthrax has been used as a weapon for nearly a century and
is still considered one of the most likely agents to be used in
biological warfare. A small supply of the deadly pathogen can
infect a large number of people, according to the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Emergent Bio developed the treatment, Anthrasil, as part of
a $160 million contract it signed in 2005 with the Biomedical
Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a part of
the HHS.
The drug, which is approved in combination with other
antibacterials, is already being stored in the U.S. Strategic
National Stockpile, the company said on Wednesday.
Anthrasil is a sterile solution that targets the anthrax
toxins of Bacillus anthracis, the bacteria behind the infection.
The drug is made using plasma from healthy, screened donors
who have been immunized with Emergent Bio's Anthrax vaccine,
BioThrax, the only FDA-licensed vaccine for the disease.
Earlier this week, the HHS signed a $31 million agreement
with Maryland-based Emergent Bio to develop a vaccine that
requires only two doses to confer immunity. BioThrax currently
needs three doses.
Humans may contract the disease from livestock, wild
animals, or animal products. Person-to-person transmission is
highly unlikely, while signs and symptoms may change depending
on how the disease is contracted.
Inhalation of bacterial spores is one of the deadliest ways
in which the disease strikes. The spores of Bacillus anthracis
are widely prevalent in nature, but can also be produced in a
laboratory.
It could take weeks of exposure before symptoms appear.
Initial signs include flu-like symptoms and coughing up blood,
but breathing trouble, shock and meningitis could appear as the
disease progresses.
The United States has witnessed a spate of anthrax scares. A
bioterror lab mishap last June potentially exposed government
workers to live anthrax at three labs in Atlanta.
In 2004, a Maryland lab accidentally sent a batch of live
anthrax to a children's hospital in California. Powdered anthrax
spores were deliberately put into letters mailed through the
U.S. postal system in 2001.
Emergent Bio's shares closed at $29.30 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Tuesday.
