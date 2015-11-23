UPDATE 1-FDA approves expanded use of Emergent BioSolution's anthrax vaccine

BRIEF-Avaya files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
(Adds details, shares)
Nov 23 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved to expand the use of Emergent BioSolutions Inc's anthrax vaccine to prevent suspected or confirmed exposure to the bacterium that causes the disease.
The FDA approved the vaccine, BioThrax, for use in patients who are between 18-65 years of age in conjunction with antibiotic treatment. (1.usa.gov/1OcqiJE)
BioThrax was initially approved by the FDA in 1970 for the prevention of anthrax disease in persons at high risk of exposure. It is the only FDA-licensed vaccine for the disease.
The U.S. health regulator also approved the company's treatment for inhaled anthrax, Anthrasil, in March. (reut.rs/1MNHroI)
Anthrax disease, especially in the inhaled form, is often fatal if not promptly treated. Anthrax, which has been used as a weapon for nearly a century, is still considered as one of the most likely agents to be used in biological warfare.
Anthrax can be found naturally in soil and affects domestic and wild animals. People get sick if they come in contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products.
Shares of the company closed at $37.74 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Siddharth Cavale)
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Citigroup Inc on Thursday became the first-ever bank to get hit with civil "spoofing charges," after U.S. derivatives regulators said one of its units entered U.S. Treasury futures market orders with the intent of canceling them.
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland has rebuffed efforts by the British government, a major shareholder, to coax the lender into facilitating trade with Iran as it seeks to avoid risky business, sources with knowledge of the discussions say.