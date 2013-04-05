版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 5日 星期五 19:17 BJT

RPT-BRIEF-Emergent Biosolutions to expand clinical trial of TRU-016 and rituximab

April 5 April 5 Emergent Biosolutions Inc : * To expand front line CLL clinical trial of TRU-016 and rituximab based on strong patient enrollment and encouraging early clinical data * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐