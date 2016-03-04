INVESTMENT FOCUS-Funds call emerging market currency turn again

* Hopes for recovery on EM currency bonds after 3 years of
losses
* Some funds such bet on double-digit returns
* But many wary of US recovery boosting dollar again
LONDON, March 4 After three years of negative
returns in emerging market currencies and local bonds, and at
least as many false dawns, some investors are punting again on a
turning point - this time hopeful of a downturn in the dominant
U.S. dollar.
Dollar-based investors suffered an average 15 percent losses
last year on bonds denominated in currencies such as Turkish
lira and Mexican peso, and sector funds tracked by the EPFR
Global consultancy witnessed $12.6 billion in capital outflows -
the third straight year of losses.
But some say that even if the outlook for emerging economies
is precarious, local-currency bonds are now attractive.
Already this year, emerging currency debt has returned 4
percent in dollar terms, comparable to German and U.S.
government bonds but well above most other mainstream asset
classes, this chart shows:
BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, predicts
domestically issued debt will deliver double-digit returns in
2016, as external headwinds start to ease.
And the main gale has been a worldwide revaluation of the
U.S. dollar of more than 25 percent against major developed
country currencies, with gains against many emerging
currencies amounting to as much as 30-60 percent.
For investors in emerging currency bonds, that meant heavy
losses in dollar terms wiped out gains on yield.
This year, as recession fears raged in January and early
February and U.S. interest rate rises fell off the horizon, the
dollar backed off and forecasters started to rethink.
Like most investors, BlackRock's head of emerging fixed
income, Sergio Trigo Paz, spent three years sheltering in the
relative safety of emerging market bonds denominated in hard
currencies such as the dollar or the euro, but he recently
turned bullish on local debt for the first time in three years.
"We expect double-digit returns so...we are very overweight.
The more things go our way, the more we shall add (to
positions)," Trigo Paz said.
Predicting a dollar pullback, he added:
"If you talk of a one-third (dollar) retracement, we talk of
7 percent. So in emerging local debt you get to clip your coupon
of 7 percent, plus another 7 pct on EM currencies if you get a
dollar depreciation of 7 percent across the board."
There may also be support from steadier commodity prices,
Trigo Paz argues, noting exporting nations have shown
willingness to act to prevent further crude price falls.
If dollar risks are indeed neutralised, investor focus
should turn again to emerging market yields. That's especially
so because around $6 trillion worth of global bonds carry
negative yields and interest rates in a swathe of developed
countries are below zero.
Average yield premia offered by emerging local bonds over
U.S., eurozone and Japanese government debt is around 5.4, 7.2
and 7.1 percentage points, according to Salman Ahmed, chief
global strategist at Lombard Odier, who is advising investors to
reconsider emerging markets.
The premium paid in 2012 was much lower at 4.5, 4.7 and 5.3
percentage points respectively, he estimates.
Finally, steadier currencies should allow some central banks
to cut interest rates - Indonesia, India and South Korea are
among those likely to soon ease policy. Russian 10-year yields
have fallen 100 bps in the past month as oil prices stabilised.
GREEN SHOOTS OR FALSE DAWN
But the emerging world still faces formidable challenges.
Recent business activity data showed recovery remains
elusive for most economies; exports and domestic demand are
sluggish and the population's hardships are hampering
governments from implementing vital reforms.
There are also question marks over China, which many fear
will be forced to devalue its yuan, in turn dragging down other
emerging currencies.
So despite the lure of 7 percent yields, Steve Ellis,
portfolio manager at Fidelity International, still prefers
emerging dollar bonds, citing high currency volatility on the
local debt sector.
"We've had times before when we thought it was a good time
to go into emerging local currency, we thought there were green
shoots but they were false dawns," Ellis said.
"You need to see the growth backdrop improving, that will
give you the green light."
What's more, with the U.S. industrial sector showing signs
of a bounceback and labour markets increasingly tight, Fed hikes
have returned to the agenda and the dollar may yet have sting in
the tail.
For the faithful, emerging currencies are undoubtedly cheap
on historical comparisons - the rouble and Brazilian real for
instance are 25-30 percent below their own long-term averages
against trade partners' currencies and adjusted for inflation,
this chart shows:
BNP Paribas Investment Partners said that despite its
bearish view on the developing world's prospects, it has decided
nonetheless to close its underweight position on emerging local
debt, telling clients it had become "increasingly uncomfortable
standing against" such cheap currencies.
Similarly, UBS Wealth Management also recently added
exposure on local emerging bonds. But wary of currency risk, it
is hedging the overweight with a short position in emerging
money market instruments, usually short-dated t-bills.
That offers some protection from a dollar surge.
The key thing is the ability to stomach some volatility and
to have a slightly long horizon says Yacov Arnopolin, portfolio
manager at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
"If you do, this is a decent entry point after three years
of significantly negative returns," he said.
