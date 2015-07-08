Russia woos China before BRICS summit

* Putin meets Xi ahead of BRICS summit
* China is Russia's second-largest trading partner
* Moscow plays down Chinese stocks slump
By Darya Korsunskaya, Denis Pinchuk and Lidia Kelly
UFA, Russia, July 8 Russian President Vladimir
Putin and his government courted Beijing on Wednesday before a
BRICS summit, playing down a stock market plunge in China and
proposing better terms for investors from Beijing.
Meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Russian city of
Ufa, Putin, whose country needs investment to pull out of a
downturn worsened by Western economic sanctions over the Ukraine
crisis, called for solidarity and unity in bilateral ties.
"We are clearly aware of the difficulties we face, in both
the economy and international politics," Putin told Xi on the
eve of the meeting of leaders from the emerging economies of
Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
"But by combining our efforts, we will surely overcome all
challenges before us. We will solve all the problems and tasks."
China has been trying for more than a week to prevent the
stock market from tumbling and on Tuesday unveiled yet another
set of measures intended to stop the sell-off.
Russian officials played down the slump's impact. Economy
Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said he was confident Beijing could
stabilise the situation and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said
it held only small risks for Russia.
"The impact on Russia's finances, capital flows, and the
balance of payments from the changes in the Chinese financial
market, has been minimal," he said.
Details of Wednesday's talks were not disclosed but Russian
officials present included the energy and finance ministers.
Putin also had talks with South African President Jacob Zuma
and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before Thursday's
summit, at which the leaders are expected to put the last
touches to a $100-billion contingency currency reserves pool and
launch a BRICS development bank.
The BRICS account for a fifth of the world's economic output
and 40 percent of its population. The pool and New Development
Bank, with an initial $50 billion in capital, are central to
their efforts to reshape the Western-dominated financial system.
The summit, and a regional security meeting on Friday, offer
Russia a chance to show it is not isolated globally.
LOOKING TO ASIA
After annexing the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine last year
and facing sanctions that cut Moscow off from most Western
financial markets, Putin sped up a geopolitical and economic
shift towards Asian markets, and China in particular.
Russia's economy, battered by the punitive measures from the
West and a fall in global oil prices, has been struggling to
attract investment and is sliding towards recession, with gross
domestic product expected to decline by more than 3 percent.
A $400-billion gas supply deal signed last year accelerated
Russia's eastward expansion though ties have not developed in
all areas as quickly as Moscow hoped.
China is Russia's second-largest partner after the European
Union, accounting for over a tenth of Russia's overall trade
last year, but Russia's share in China's foreign trade was only
2.2 percent, Russian official statistics show.
Both want to more than double trade turnover by 2020 and
switch increasingly to local currencies in trading settlements.
The Russian Finance Ministry has estimated that "at some
point" half the trade between Russia and China could be carried
out in yuan and roubles as long as China removes currency
restrictions on Russian banks.
Siluanov said both sides were working on easing the terms of
investment and his ministry wanted to remove restrictions on
Chinese investors in Russian financial markets: Chinese funds
can invest in Russian stocks but Chinese banks cannot.
"We are talking about a gradual lifting of restrictions for
Chinese financial institutions investing in (Russian) financial
markets," Siluanov said. "This would substantially increase the
size of capital flows between our two countries."
