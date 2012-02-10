Emerging market CDS trade off 28 pct in 2011-EMTA

NEW YORK Feb 9 Credit default swap trading in emerging markets fell 28 percent in 2011 to $1.053 trillion versus $1.452 trillion in the prior year, industry trade association EMTA reported on Thursday.

Volumes, however, were up in the fourth quarter of last year, with $234 billion in contract volume traded versus $207 billion in the fourth quarter of 2010, the emerging markets debt trading and investment community said in a statement.

"The annual EMTA volume numbers confirm the collapse of secondary market liquidity we are seeing across all credit products as broker-dealers slash limits in preparation for the implementation of the new Basel III and Dodd-Frank regulations," David Spegel, global head of emerging markets strategy at ING, said in the statement.

"The decline in 2011 volume compared to 2010 might also reflect the loss of market faith in CDS thanks to the manner in which Greek debt is being restructured, whereby some market participants are questioning the value of CDS protection in the case of sovereign restructuring," he added.

Spegel was referring to the voluntary debt restructuring that Greece has secured with private creditors to halve the value of Greek debt in nominal terms, and in exchange receive new, 30-year bonds with an average coupon below 4 percent.

This allows Athens to potentially avoid triggering payments on the CDS contracts written to insure against default or restructuring.

On Thursday, Greek political leaders said they had clinched a deal on economic reforms and spending cuts needed to secure a second bailout. However, euro zone officials have demanded more measures and a parliamentary seal of approval before providing financial aid.

According to EMTA, the 13 participants in the survey submitted data that showed CDS contracts on Brazilian sovereign debt were the most active at $43 billion, followed by $25 billion each for Mexico, Turkey and Russia.

In the fourth quarter, the highest reported volumes of nine corporate CDS contracts included in the survey were those on Russian state energy company Gazprom at more than $7 billion and Mexican state oil company Pemex at $3 billion.

Participants were asked to report CDS volumes on 19 emerging market countries. The survey is based on notional value of CDS trades and includes rollovers but not netting trades or internal transfers, EMTA said.