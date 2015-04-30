Chinese equity surge catches global emerging investors off guard

| LONDON, April 30
LONDON, April 30 Many global investors have been
wrong-footed by a 7 percent surge in emerging market equities in
April, as stellar gains in China lifted the benchmark index to
its best monthly showing since early 2012.
Shares listed on China's mainland bourses
have doubled in value since September, while the
dollar-denominated MSCI China index has gained
nearly 30 percent this year.
MSCI China shares listed offshore rose almost 20 percent in
April, their biggest monthly rise since 2007, in a rally that
was initially fired on mainland markets by signs that
authorities would act to stem a slowdown in economic growth.
The sudden surge in MSCI's emerging equity benchmark
allowed monthly gains to surpass the U.S. S&P 500
for the first time since 2012 link.reuters.com/dyp64w
But the rally may have bypassed many investors.
Funds have been unenthusiastic about emerging equities,
whose performance has lagged developed peers since end-2010.
Over half of global investors surveyed by Bank of
America/Merrill Lynch last month said they would prefer to have
an underweight position on emerging markets in the coming year.
They cut positions further in early April, with a net 18
percent underweight, meaning allocations to the sector were less
than its weight in global indexes.
Chinese equity positioning probably was even more extreme.
An analysis by Goldman Sachs of investors with $1 trillion in
assets showed that Asia ex-Japan funds were a whopping 600 basis
points underweight China at the end of March.
That means the average allocation to China was 6 percentage
points below the country's weight in a benchmark index.
Global funds and dedicated emerging equity funds were 140
bps and 320 bps underweight respectively, Goldman said.
"Many active managers were hard hit by this rally in China.
It's the sort of rally a lot of investors, unless they had a
real value bias, would not have caught in the slightest," said
Emily Whiting, a client portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset
Management in London.
FUND LOSSES
As a result, only 20 percent of emerging equity funds and 40
percent of ex-Japan Asia funds outperformed their benchmarks
this year, Goldman calculates, contrasting this with an average
60-70 percent in the past five years.
"Managers who have been underexposed to China have had few
alternatives to offset China's performance," analysts at the
bank said, noting that Russia and Hungary were the only other
emerging markets to do well in this period.
Bearish China positioning is explained by the dismal returns
funds endured through a decade of booming growth. Now, however,
a slowing economy holds out the promise of more stimulus, with
some even predicting a bond-buying programme.
A cut to Chinese banks' reserve requirements in April was
expected to unleash a trillion yuan ($161 billion) on to the
economy and markets.
Such measures could help counter the effect of U.S. policy
tightening, and may even offset it. Consultancy CrossBorder
Capital calculates that liquidity within the Chinese economy has
doubled since October, filtering through to equity markets and
rippling into other emerging economies.
"It's an important inflection point for emerging markets,"
said Anthony Cragg, senior portfolio manager at Wells Fargo
Asset Management, who was overweight China.
"Not only is China performing but there is a spillover
effect which is beginning to improve confidence in general ...
people are scrabbling now to get exposure."
Indeed, Goldman reckons a move by EM funds to a neutral
China allocation would result in inflows of up to $26 billion.
But some investors may not rush back. The weak
growth-earnings cycle has not turned yet - companies in MSCI's
emerging equity index are set to undershoot earnings forecasts
for the 10th quarter out of 12 since 2012, Morgan Stanley
analysts.
Even in China, earnings-per-share (EPS) growth has shown no
sign of recovery link.reuters.com/vup64w
Finally there is the Federal Reserve. A dovish-sounding Fed
this week, following weak U.S. data, has not boosted emerging
equities, which remain focused on the first U.S. interest rate
rise since 2006.
Morgan Stanley noted that MSCI emerging equities had a
strong inverse correlation of almost minus -0.5 to the dollar
index and saw the former's gains as partly down to the
greenback's 6 percent retreat from March peaks.
Pressure on the sector could resume as an approaching U.S.
rate hike again pushes the dollar higher, they added.
