Emerging market dollar credit boom may be at turning point -BIS

| LONDON
LONDON Feb 5 The years-long boom in dollar
borrowing by emerging market firms may be coming to an end, the
head of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said on
Friday, warning that could trigger more currency market
volatility.
Jaime Caruana, the General Manager of the Swiss-based forum
for major central banks, said the latest data, which is from the
end of September, showed there had been no increase in
dollar-denominated debt of EM companies for the first time since
2009.
"The feedback loop between deleveraging and emerging market
economy (EME) currency depreciation presents challenges that
should not be underestimated," Caruana said in a speech at the
London School of Economics.
"That feedback loop has started to impact the broader
economy in EMEs."
A strong dollar can be problematic for emerging markets
because it makes it more expensive in local currency terms to
pay back any debt that is in dollars.
The BIS estimates that EM firms have $3.3 trillion of debt
in dollars outstanding, roughly one-third of it in bonds. The
dollar jumped roughly 30 percent against many EM currencies last
year.
Caruana said these shifts, along with maturing financial
cycles in a number of emerging economies, were helping to drive
the current combination of disappointing economic growth, sharp
falls in commodity prices and exchange rate volatility.
He said these should not be seen as one-off shocks or
headwinds, but instead as reflecting a number of phenomena that
have accumulated over time, including countries' policy choices.
"These transitions and realignments inevitably bring
short-term discomfort in the financial markets. They also raise
significant risks," Caruana said.
"But depending on the policy responses, they could
eventually allow renewed and, above all, more sustainable and
resilient growth, both in advanced economies and in key emerging
economies."
The Q3 data Caruana was referring to covers the period just
before another surge in the dollar that lasted until December.
There is a possibility that outstanding debt may have fallen
since then given a dearth of EM debt issuance so far this year.
But a shaky start to 2016 for financial markets has brought
the dollar to a shuddering halt. Traders are now betting on one
U.S. rate rise this year at most and this week the dollar has
fallen 2.5 percent, its biggest drop since 2011.
Caruana said the plunge in oil and commodity prices were
another potentially ominous sign for emerging market countries
and companies that rely on those sectors.
Oil and gas companies' total bonds outstanding increased
from $455 billion in 2006 to $1.4 trillion in 2014, an annual
growth rate of 15 percent.
A substantial portion of that increased borrowing was by
state-owned oil companies from EMEs.
Over that period, the stock of total borrowing (syndicated
loans and debt securities) of Russian companies grew at an
annual rate of 13 percent, at 25 percent in Brazil and 31
percent in China.
(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans)