Egypt tops emerging equities in H1; BRICs weak

| LONDON, June 28
LONDON, June 28 Egyptian stocks topped returns
on emerging equity markets in the first six months of 2012 with
a rise of 30 percent, well above the broader MSCI emerging stock
index, where spectacular first quarter gains crumbled under the
impact of the euro crisis.
MSCI's dollar-based emerging equity index has
fallen 1 percent in the first six months of 2012, after dropping
more than 20 percent in 2011.
The index rallied 13.6 percent in January-March, its best
first quarter performance since 1992, but surrendered these
gains as Europe's debt and banking crisis spread and investors
worried about Chinese and U.S. growth.
"It's been a difficult environment for emerging markets...a
case of risk-on and risk-off," said Jeff Chowdhry, who helps
manage $4.5 billion in emerging equities at F&C Investments.
"In the next six months, the euro crisis will continue to
cast a shadow over the asset class so I don't expect any
sustained rally unless we get some resolution."
The index lags MSCI's world index .MIWD00000PUS> the second
year in a row. But it hides sharply diverging performances.
Egypt's strong rally after Mohamed Mursi became the
country's first democratically elected president has made it the
best performing emerging equity market, with gains of 32
percent. However, it is yet to entirely recoup its 2011 losses.
Near the bottom of the pile is Brazil which has fallen more
than 12 percent this year as the economy slows dramatically.
Performance in the other three BRIC indices is also lacklustre.
Chowdhry said that while valuations are attractive, at a 20
percent discount to developed peers, the sector is also being
hurt by worries over slowing growth within the developing world.
"It's a mixed message. It's good that interest rates and
inflation are coming down but investors are worried about a
slowdown in economies and earnings," he added.
Nowhere is that more true than in the BRICs.
China has cut 2012 growth targets to 7.5 percent, which if
realised, would be the lowest since 1990, while India shocked
with first quarter growth of just 5.3 percent, a nine-year low.
Brazil and Russia will be hit by weaker commodity demand.
The MSCI BRIC index has fallen 5.3 percent,
reflecting also investors' worry about the slow pace of reform.
"Of the BRICs, only China is really attempting to implement
market-friendly measures, the success of which is far from
assured," Deutsche analysts said in a note.
China's slowdown, with its implications for the oil price,
has helped feed the divergence in emerging markets performance.
MSCI Russia has fallen 1 percent. But the local
dollar-denominated index has lost 10 percent as oil
prices, Russia's lifeblood, have declined $18 per barrel since
end-2012.
"Sub-$80 oil is a game-changer (for Russia), the
macro-picture becomes more problematic," said Andrew Howell,
head of CEEMEA equities at Citi.
But the oil price decline benefits the energy importers of
Asia and central Europe.
Turkey, up 21 percent, is one of the stars of 2012 as the
falling oil prices ease worries over its current account gap.
South African shares too hit a record high last week
though in dollar terms, gains are less impressive.