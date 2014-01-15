Brighter IPO outlook to cushion emerging markets

*
By Natsuko Waki
LONDON Jan 15 From Tunis to Beijing, emerging
market companies are gearing up to tap equity investors for
capital, potentially grabbing the interest of stock buyers who
might otherwise retreat on the ebb tide of cheap U.S. funding.
This year is shaping up to be a strong one for new equity
issuance in the developing world, defying a disappointing start
in broader emerging equities after three years of
underperformance.
According to Thomson Reuters data, emerging companies have
raised $2.3 billion of new equity so far this year, more than
five times the amount seen in the same period in 2013.
So far issuance has been driven by Asian companies,
especially from China, where authorities are putting in
regulatory reforms to allay concerns about overpricing.
But the activity is likely to broaden out to other areas
this year, in part because a more stable political climate in
places such as Tunisia, three years after the popular uprising
that unseated its autocratic leader, should allow companies to
resume share offers and meet investor demand for new equity.
These local, country-specific, factors could help attract
global investors back to underperforming emerging stocks which
face a challenging year as the Federal Reserve looks to end its
bond-buying programme by the year's end.
"We will have a better tone in emerging markets. We're
seeing signs of an export pick-up, earnings stabilisation and
(higher) return on equity," said Jorge Mariscal, chief
investment officer of emerging markets at UBS Wealth Management.
"This is supportive for equity issuance. Generally speaking
I expect the calendar of issuance to improve in 2014 relative to
2013. But it's going to be very spotty and IPOs will be driven
by countries' dynamics."
Return on equity - which measures how much net income a
shareholder receives as a percentage of equity - has settled
around 12.7 percent, having fallen sharply from 15
percent in late 2011. This compares with ROE in developed
markets at 12.1 percent.
Emerging firms raised a total of $47.5 billion of new equity
capital in 2013, slightly up from 2012, according to Reuters
data. But this is still a third of the boom years of 2007 and
2010 when they raised around $150 billion.
BOOMING CHINA, AFRICA
Consultancy PwC expects firms from mainland China could see
issuance of as much as 250 billion yuan ($41.38 billion), the
second biggest year on record, as the securities regulator
(CSRC) is opening up the IPO market after a year-long freeze.
More than 50 companies have announced plans to list on the
Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses and hundreds more are queuing to
follow suit. The CRSC may permit as many as 500 firms to launch
IPOs this year.
The regulator issued a new rule to prevent excessive stock
pricing earlier this month. Already, three small Chinese firms
have decided to sell shares at valuations much lower than those
of its peers.
In Hong Kong, firms are expected to raise $32.2 billion, the
highest since 2010 and double the 2013 figure. Big deals
expected this year include a $5 billion listing from meat
processor Shuanghui, and offerings from health and beauty
retailer A.S. Watson and e-commerce giant Alibaba.
"A lot of issuance will happen in Asia. There is more
enthusiasm in the marketplace from reforms. China, Mexico and
South Korea will be successful in bringing good IPOs and that
will help sentiment," Mariscal said.
The IPO push is also being driven by new markets in Africa,
formerly a destination for private equity firms due to their
lack of liquidity and transparency.
But the market could be gradually be opening up to public
investments, with Tunisia last week recording the largest
listing in its bourse's history.
Diapers and towels maker Societe d'Articles Hygieniques
(SAH) attracted local and international investors to raise 270.5
million dinars ($163.47 million), allowing private equity firm
Emerging Capital Partners to exit with a profit.
In a sign of an improving capital markets climate after
years of political instability, the domestic part of the offer
was more than 22 times oversubscribed.
If African markets indeed open up to public investments, it
may attract big institutional investors who prefer passive index
plays in the listed market to potentially higher-yielding but
too labour-intensive private deals.
Algeria plans to allow foreign investors to buy shares on
its stock exchange, where authorities expect the number of
listed companies will rise from four to 50 in the next five
years.
Markets capitalisation in emerging stocks is still small at
$3.9 trillion, compared with $28.8 billion in the developed
world. Frontier stocks are growing but still at a tiny $143
billion, according to MSCI.
"For IPO, you need to have companies wanting to raise money
and the market appetite for that. Where do you see both? The
most interesting area is Africa," Charles Robertson, chief
economist at Renaissance Capital.