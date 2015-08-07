CORRECTED-INVESTMENT FOCUS-Fed up with waiting, U.S. hike needed to clear emerging markets air

(Corrects name of fund manager's company in para 13)
By Sujata Rao
LONDON Aug 7 Emerging markets have spent more
than two years in a slow-motion crisis with the threat of a U.S.
interest rate rise hanging over them. The Federal Reserve's
first hike in nearly a decade, when it finally comes, might
actually clear the air.
An eventual rise in borrowing costs has been anticipated
since May 2013 when then-chairman Ben Bernanke sparked a global
emerging market sell-off by speculating about winding down, or
tapering, of the Fed's money-printing programme
As higher U.S. interest rates raise the global cost of
capital and depress the price of their commodity exports, Fed
tightening has historically spelt trouble for emerging economies
that still overwhelmingly rely on overseas investment.
From the 'taper tantrum' onwards, U.S. tightening -- though
glacially slow -- has prevented a durable investor return to
parts of the world deemed most at risk.
But increasingly, policymakers as well as investors are
hoping the Fed will get a move on.
Years of easy money pushed investors into emerging markets.
That led currencies to become overvalued, widened balance of
payments deficits, hurt productivity and fuelled a surge in
household and company debt -- weaknesses that were highlighted
by the 2013 plunge.
With a Fed hike now seen as early as next month, there's at
least some hope that a healing process can begin, including via
weaker currencies, said Kamakshya Trivedi, managing director for
EM research at Goldman Sachs.
"I see the Fed as a catalyst that perhaps causes some EMs to
make the adjustments they need. In some places it may force the
adjustment to be a bit faster than it would have been
otherwise," Trivedi said.
But "to the extent the Fed move is delayed, it delays the
inevitable adjustment."
Capital outflows from emerging equities are running at
almost $30 billion this year, according to Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, which noted "capitulation" selling accelerating
as Fed action nears.
Currencies from the Brazilian real to the Indonesian
rupiah are at their weakest in over a decade. Malaysia's
ringgit is at its lowest since the Asia crisis of 1997/1998.
Emerging equities remain some 36 percent below their peaks
of 2007, with MSCI's main measure down 17 percent over the past
year and close to its lows of 2013.
"For EM, the earlier the better. It is one uncertainty
factor out of the way, particularly as it is one that cannot be
avoided," said Enzo Puntillo, a fund manager at GAM.
LESSER OF TWO EVILS
Critically, developing countries may suffer more if delays
to Fed action release the dormant inflation genie.
That risks a longer and bigger rate-tightening cycle and
could sharply raise the so-called term premium -- the additional
interest investors demand for lending over longer maturities.
A steeper U.S. curve as long-term rates go up strengthens
the appeal of risk-free bonds, hurting the case for holding
lower quality emerging debt. Because emerging bonds increasingly
cluster in five- to 10-year maturities, they tend to be
extra-sensitive to U.S. yields in that sector.
U.S. consumer inflation at the moment is just 0.1 percent,
versus the 2 percent target that guides Fed policy. Even its
favoured inflation measure -- the index of personal consumption
expenditures (PCE) -- is running at a scanty 0.3 percent a year.
But some argue inflation is artificially depressed by last
year's energy price collapse and that once these base effects
dissipate, domestically driven, "core" prices will boost
headline inflation back towards target.
"In many respects a Fed rate rise now is the lesser of two
evils," UBS strategist Manik Narain said.
"If the Fed starts to move, it would nip potential
inflationary pressures in the bud, which is better than waiting
and having to move more aggressively in 2016."
In fact Narain reckons a scenario in which the Fed doesn't
budge in coming months would be extremely negative for emerging
markets, as it would signal growth is below expectations.
Policymakers seem to agree.
Rising U.S. rates will add $1.2 billion to Colombia's annual
debt costs, finance minister Mauricio Cardenas has said. But he
expects this to be outweighed by the higher trade and investment
a faster-growing United States can bring
Indian central bank chief Raghuram Rajan also says U.S.
growth will benefit the rest of the world.
BUYING OPPORTUNITY?
With their growth premium to richer peers at 15-year lows,
weak trade, investment and company earnings, and currency
weakness fanning inflation and default risks, emerging markets
currently have little allure.
But things can change if, as Goldman's Trivedi says,
Fed-induced volatility forces adjustments. He cites India, which
slashed its current account gap after the 2013 shakeout and is
now an investor favourite.
Past Fed hiking cycles have been associated with a sharp
rise in EM earnings and growth, a UBS study found, although
higher company and household debt could drag this time.
Rob Drijkoningen, head of emerging debt at Neuberger Berman,
says a timely Fed move and clear forward guidance are crucial.
"Typically when the Fed actually starts to hike, emerging
markets' knee-jerk reaction is on the weaker side which could be
a buying opportunity," Drijkoningen said. "If historic patterns
are a guide, the first hike may well provide an entry point."
