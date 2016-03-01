INSIGHT-Emerging markets industry sinks into post-boom soul searching

* Emerging market mania once flabbergasted even specialists
* Pension fund wanted to put most of its money in high-risk
sector
* Now emerging specialists slashing their businesses and
jobs
* Barclays bank pulls out of Africa after a century
* Good emerging market firms dragged down with the bad
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, March 1 After the dotcom bubble and the
global credit crunch, it's the turn of the emerging markets
industry to sink into post-boom soul searching.
The near mania that once flabbergasted even emerging market
specialists is gone. Now many of the firms that grew to serve
investors in the likes of China, Brazil or South Africa are
slashing their businesses and jobs, with more cuts to come.
If proof were needed that global investors have gone off
developing economies, it came in Tuesday's announcement by
Barclays that it is pulling out of Africa after more
than a century.
The British bank's African subsidiary insisted the decision
to withdraw under a makeover of the London-based parent did not
relate to economic sentiment on the continent.
But sentiment among investors in emerging markets generally
has been souring for some time; in dollar terms, emerging
equities underperformed their developed peers by around 50
percent in the five years from the end of 2010.
Compare that with the mood just before the market peaked
half a dozen years ago.
More adventurous investors had long poured into emerging
markets (EM) - especially countries exporting then booming
commodities - seeking better returns than in developed economies
where interest rates were near rock-bottom. But to the
astonishment of market professionals, even some pension fund
managers - the traditionally ultra-conservative guardians of
people's retirement incomes - wanted to join them.
Devan Kaloo, head of emerging equities at Aberdeen Asset
Management, recalls a conversation he had with a European
pension fund in 2010: it wanted to put no less than 80 percent
of its assets into a sector that a few years earlier had been
considered too risky for mainstream investors.
"I am an EM guy and I should have been jumping up and down
and saying 'yes absolutely' but even I was thinking:
'seriously'?" he said.
Kaloo advised against such a move, and the conversation with
his fund at least went no further. "I just hope they didn't do
it," he added.
Kaloo runs one of the sector's most successful funds; it
delivered average annual returns of almost 20 percent in the
decade after its 2003 launch, far outpacing the underlying
emerging index. But some time after the 2010 conversation, Kaloo
"soft-closed" his fund - not marketing it and charging new
investors extra fees upon entry.
"EM became so much in vogue that we had investors coming to
us who perhaps didn't understand the asset class; they looked at
our track record and extrapolated that forward. We wanted to
rebalance the book and to better cherry-pick clients," he said.
Little did they know but emerging equities' boom decade was
drawing to a close. Having risen more than 200 percent from
2001, the main index run by MSCI fell 35 percent in the
subsequent five years.
Kaloo's fund has not been spared as investors fled the
problems of emerging markets - such as diving oil prices for
energy producers from Nigeria to Russia or political infighting
in the likes of South Africa - and returned to developed markets
in the hope of reviving returns.
Its assets under management (AUM) are down to $5.1 billion
from $16 billion in 2013. Aberdeen Asset Management's overall
AUM fell by $30 billion last year, mainly due to its EM-heavy
profile.
Across the industry, $26 billion fled emerging equity funds
last year, according to Boston-based EPFR Global, a sizeable
chunk of the net $153 billion inflows received between 1996 when
data tracking began and now.
Most of this is down to small investors but the downturn is
also testing the patience of pension and insurance funds, mostly
late arrivals to the EM party who had been lured by the juicy
returns earlier entrants enjoyed.
The losses go beyond equities. EM debt funds tracked by EPFR
suffered $32 billion in redemptions last year; more emerging
market bond funds closed than were launched in 2015, according
to Lipper, the first time this has happened since it began
compiling data in 2006.
On top of investors themselves, their advisers have also
become cautious. "There is what I call double risk aversion -
there is natural risk aversion, plus the financial adviser has
an increased risk of being fired," said Peter Preisler, head of
global investment services for Europe, Middle East and Africa at
T. Rowe Price.
More pain probably lies ahead because it usually takes at
least 8-10 quarters of negative returns to affect the bigger,
diversified funds seriously, says Shiv Taneja, principal at
Market Metrics, which provides data to the asset management
industry, adding that there was still "fat in the system".
BANK RETREAT
Global banks, struggling with sluggish home economies, had
fanned out across the world in anticipation of dealmaking and
research fees. Hopes were also pinned on mortgage and credit
card sales to the millions of Brazilians, Nigerians and Indians
who were expected to join the middle classes.
This paid off for a while, particularly with underwriting
new share sales (IPOs) in the developing world.
With jumbo deals such as Agricultural Bank of China's $22
billion IPO and Santander's $9 billion Brazilian debut, equity
bankers' fees topped $6.3 billion in 2010, a six-fold rise from
2000, ThomsonReuters data shows. This fell to $4 billion in
2015, or $1.2 billion if China is excluded.
The shift is forcing lenders to retreat, closing offices
overseas and routing activity back through London or New York.
Global job cuts just between June and December last year
amounted to 130,000 at the top 10 European banks, double the
2013 and 2014 losses, according to data compiled by Reuters.
Much of this centres on emerging markets business.
Barclays, for instance, is also selling its Asian private
wealth business and radically cutting its investment banking
operations across emerging markets.
Promising overseas ventures have soured; at Standard
Chartered, balance sheets have been dented by rising
loan losses in India, once a highly profitable market. The bank,
which plans to axe 15,000 jobs, has just posted its first annual
loss since 1989.
Amid the general jobs carnage, it is hard to quantify losses
specifically on emerging market trading desks. But data from
Coalition, an industry analytics firm, offers clues. Based on
reporting by the top 10 global investment banks, it estimates
Eastern European, African and Middle Eastern bond and currency
trading desks are down over a hundred personnel since 2012.
"A huge industry grew up around EM but the mistake people
made was in thinking the story was secular, rather than
cyclical," said John-Paul Smith, founder of the Eclectic
Strategy investment consultancy.
Smith, who has worked as a fund manager at Pictet and in
equity strategy at Deutsche, called the end of the emerging
equity cycle in December 2010, advising clients to sell. Some
fund managers emailed to ask if he was joking, he recalled.
Consultants who urged pension funds and insurers to
diversify into emerging markets just as the boom peaked are also
to blame, he said.
GOOD, BAD, UGLY
One problem is that anticipated improvements in public and
corporate governance did not happen in emerging markets and most
such countries made little effort to reduce their dependence on
exports of commodities, prices of which are plunging.
Late last year, Martin Taylor, founder of the $1.5 billion
Nevsky Capital hedge fund, closed his vehicle, telling clients
the decision was partly because economic data from countries
such as China and India had become "less transparent and
truthful", complicating investment decisions.
Many also blame the nature of the emerging markets class
which lumps together disparate countries into indexes used by
funds to guide investment and benchmark performance. This can
mean emerging markets - good and bad alike - tend to rise and
fall as a bloc.
Kaloo said even well-managed, profitable companies in
emerging markets are now being punished.
Investors do seem to be differentiating more between
countries, said Greg Saichin, head of emerging debt at Allianz,
but the benchmarks still unite "the good, bad and ugly".
Saichin reckons flexible strategies not tightly tied to the
benchmarks are the way forward.
"Emerging markets rode high on back of the commodity
super-cycle and monetary accommodation, no questions asked," he
said. "But now people are asking questions."
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench in London and Sumeet
Chatterjee in Mumbai; editing by David Stamp)