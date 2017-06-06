UPDATE 1-Foreign investors to pour nearly $1 trillion into emerging markets in 2017 -IIF

(Adds detail on capital outflows in last paragraph)
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, June 6 Non-resident capital inflows to
emerging markets should reach $970 billion this year, a 35
percent increase from 2016, the Institute of International
Finance said in a report released on Tuesday.
The projection follows a strong first quarter for emerging
market investment that saw the strongest portfolio inflows since
2014. The IIF's projection is $290 billion higher than its
estimate just four months ago, shortly after Donald Trump took
office as U.S. president and the organization listed possible
American protectionism as its top threat to emerging market
portfolio flow growth.
The risk of trade friction between the U.S. and Mexico and
China, has waned significantly, said Hung Tran, IIF's executive
managing director, as has the risk of the U.S. Federal Reserve
quickly tightening monetary policy.
"Looking back at the first five months of the year, it is
clear that near-term threats of trade conflict have subsided
significantly," Tran said. "All the threat of naming China as
currency manipulators, the increase in tariffs, abandonment of
NAFTA did not come to pass."
The IIF projects non-resident inflows to increase by $252
billion this year from 2016.
Non-resident portfolio inflows are expected to rise to more
than $1 trillion in 2018, IIF also said, the first time inflows
have breached that level since 2014.
Capital inflows from non-residents had fallen to a 12-year
low in 2015.
Despite the rebound in capital inflows from foreigners, IIF
anticipates overall net capital outflows from emerging markets,
led by resident capital outflows from China.
The organization expects resident capital outflows to hit
$892 billion this year, a decline by $141 billion from 2016, and
for outflows to reduce further in 2018.
Outflows from China alone, which leads emerging market
economies in capital leaving local markets, rose to a record
$725 billion last year.
"All of this moderation is due to China, which has used
capital controls to clamp down on outward investment with some
degree of success," said Scott Farnham, IIF's senior research
analyst, global macroeconomics, in the report.
All told, the institute is expecting to see overall net
capital outflows, which includes resident and non-residents from
emerging markets, of $130 billion. It had estimated outflows
from its group of 25 emerging market economies would total $490
billion this year in its February report.
The total level of capital outflows is greater than the
difference between resident and non-resident flows because of
forex reserves and net errors and omissions, IIF said.
