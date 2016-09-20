Emerging markets net inflows fall to one-third of previous month- IIF

| NEW YORK, Sept 20
NEW YORK, Sept 20 Emerging market stock and bond
funds had net inflows of roughly $5.5 billion in the month ended
mid-September, a sharp drop from the previous period when
investors poured a net $16.5 billion into the asset class, a
survey issued on Tuesday showed.
"Uncertainty over G3 central bank policies has contributed
to a slowdown in fund flows to emerging markets," the Institute
of International Finance said in its survey in reference to
U.S., Japanese, and European central banks.
The pullback from the asset class came ahead of Wednesday's
interest rate policy meetings at the Bank of Japan and U.S.
Federal Reserve.
However, flows to emerging markets bonds and equities
outpaced their developed market counterparts as a percentage of
assets under management.
Investors continued to be net buyers with emerging market
bond funds taking in a net $2.8 billion while equities saw $2.7
billion of inflows.
The largest inflows came from investors in Europe at some
$4.2 billion, which served to offset net outflows by investors
in other parts of the world. European investors increased their
exposure to emerging market equities by more than $2.9 billion,
IIF reported.
U.S. investors also added to their emerging markets equity
exposure, upping net inflows to emerging markets stocks by $1.4
billion, the survey showed.
The numbers showed investors were continuing their search
for yield by reaching for riskier assets as flows to long-term
and high-yield emerging markets debt increased while short-term
and investment-grade debt showed net outflows.
While emerging market asset buying had risen significantly
in the second half of the year, IIF cautioned that inflows were
well below their levels from the 2010-2013 period when emerging
market bonds and equities rose to more than 20 percent of
portfolio weightings.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Daniel Bases)