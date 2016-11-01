Emerging market net outflow at $225 bln in first 9 mths -IIF

LONDON Nov 1 Emerging economies led by China
saw $225 billion in net capital outflows in the nine months to
end-September, well below year-ago levels of $365 billion,
according to the Institute of International Finance (IIF).
The IIF, one of the most authoritative trackers of capital
flows to and from the developing world, said Chinese outflows
amounted to $373 billion, $93 billion less than a year ago.
But net outflows from China accelerated to $112 billion in
the third quarter, led by $41 billion that fled in September,
the group said in a report sent late on Monday.
It attributed this to increased demand for dollars from
local players, while foreign demand for yuan-denominated assets
was subdued despite the currency's Oct 1 inclusion in the
International Monetary Fund's SDR basket .
The IIF estimated foreign exposure to yuan-denominated
securities fell by $7.3 billion in September.
Emerging markets have performed strongly this year as most
developed central banks have kept stimulus programmes in place.
The IIF said that if China were to be excluded, net capital
flows to emerging markets were in positive territory in the
third quarter, with over $65 billion received by the ten biggest
developing economies. This represented the biggest quarterly
inflow since mid-2014, the IIF said.
But some jitters were evident before U.S. elections on Nov 8
and the December U.S. Federal Reserve meeting that is likely to
raise interest rates.
The IIF said these worries had shown up in October data that
revealed $200 million in emerging market portfolio outflows,
referring to stocks and bonds. This was the worst since May, the
data showed, with emerging equities absorbing $5.4 billion but
bonds shedding £5.6 billion.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by John Stonestreet)