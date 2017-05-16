Frontier stock markets draw fresh look as U.S. shares get frothy

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 16 Fidelity Investments portfolio
manager Adam Kutas, a frontier markets specialist since a trip
to Hungary more than three decades ago, has scored big on shares
of Olympic Industries, a Bangladeshi cookie maker, up
some 620 percent since 2012 for his Frontier Emerging Markets
Fund.
Driehaus Capital's Frontier Markets Fund has reaped gains on
BRAC Bank, a Bangladesh-based retail and small
business lender that has risen 271 percent over the same time.
These investors say the ready availability of
easy-to-understand and cheap stocks like banks and retailers is
a main attraction of frontier, an asset class less established
than emerging markets (EM) like Brazil, Turkey and India, that
can have political instability and potential poor liquidity.
"It's very similar to emerging markets 15 years ago," said
Chad Cleaver, lead portfolio manager at Driehaus Frontier
Markets Strategy. "These are basic industries that happen to be
heavily underpenetrated."
After years of sub-par returns, frontier markets started
2017 strong and are getting fresh looks as U.S. valuations look
steep and emerging markets have been on an explosive run.
The S&P 500 index trades at a heady 21.35
price-to-earnings ratio, compared with the MSCI International
Frontier Market Price Index's 13 P/E.
Fund managers say while they don't buy with a particular P/E
in mind, frontier's ratios are generally some of the cheapest in
global equity markets.
Lawrence Speidell, chief investment officer (CIO) of
Frontier Market Asset Management, says most of the securities he
owns trade at 10 times earnings or less.
Frontier stocks and bourses can offer triple-digit returns
for investors who make the right call, such as Pakistan's
Karachi SE 100 index up threefold over the past five
years. But the segment has underperformed badly as an asset
class over the longer term.
From 2010 to 2016, the MSCI frontier market index posted a
negative average annual return of 2.4 percent, dragged lower by
bourses like Nigeria's NSE index, off more than 38
percent from its 2014 peak to the start of 2017.
'STICKING OUR NECKS OUT'
Such a track record helps explain why many mainstream
investors steer clear.
"We find them to be very, very (underdeveloped). We have
issues of liquidity and I think the emerging markets in general
provide enough fertile ground without really sticking our necks
out," said Leonardo Vila, a Federated Investors senior portfolio
manager who specializes in global small- and mid-cap equities.
"The risk/reward for those frontier exposures may not help
me sleep at night."
So far this year, MSCI's frontier market index is up 10.3
percent, beating the S&P 500's 6.8 percent rise, which may
account for revived investor interest.
Since the second quarter of 2016, net inflows for actively
managed frontier market equity funds have totaled $267.7
million, while EM managed equity funds have had outflows of
$4.84 billion, according to eVestment data. Also, $438 billion
have left actively managed non-EM equity funds.
Many frontier market portfolio managers are true-believer
active stock pickers, which may be a tough sell as the wider
fund industry has gravitated toward lower-cost index funds and
exchange-traded funds.
For U.S.-based frontier stock funds, some $1.8 billion are
invested in actively managed funds, while $668 million sit in
passively managed index funds, according to Morningstar Inc.
Despite occasional gems like Olympic, the Bangladeshi cookie
maker, active frontier investors have struggled to beat the
benchmark, with just one in 13 funds outperforming the iShares
MSCI Frontier 100 ETF so far this year.
According to Morningstar data, 43 percent of actively
managed frontier funds have beaten the MSCI frontier ETF over a
three-year horizon.
EM active managers have fared better, with 37 percent
beating the EM ETF year to date, and nearly 62 percent outpacing
it over a three-year period.
While acknowledging frontier investments are not for the
faint of heart, proponents like Speidell, Frontier Market Asset
Management's co-founder and CIO, say the asset class is like "a
fine bourbon" and provides a chance to break from the pack.
"The poorer you are, the faster you grow, and this is what’s
intriguing to me about going to the places where there aren’t a
lot of analysts, where companies don’t have their stories down
pat to present in slick PowerPoint presentations," Speidell
said.
Speidell's fund has done well enough to command a reported
20 percent performance fee on top of a 1 percent management fee.
The growing uncertainty in developed markets created by
events like Brexit and Donald Trump's upset election has prodded
investors to seek securities that won't sink if U.S. or European
stocks take a dive.
Frontier market equities have moved much more independently
of U.S. equities than have EM stocks. MSCI's frontier index
shows a 42 percent correlation to the S&P 500, compared with 91
percent for MSCI's emerging markets index, according to Reuters
data.
Fidelity's Kutas has even invested 5 percent of his mother's
retirement account in frontier assets.
Frontier investors say the best is yet to come as capital
markets in little-known countries develop and their populations
begin to flex their financial muscles. That will only add to
gains for banks, retailers and consumer staples stocks for
years, or even decades, to come.
"The very long-term thesis is that as you get less civil
wars and more peace, you get better managed governments," said
Leigh Innes, lead portfolio specialist for T Rowe Price's
frontier markets strategy. "These are ... countries that tend to
be at an earlier stage of development and are getting that early
stability."
(Additional reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Christian
Plumb and Jeffrey Benkoe)