REPEAT--Investors desert BRIC funds due to poor returns, weak economic growth

LONDON/HONG KONG, Nov 11
dedicated to the once-vaunted BRIC quartet of emerging markets
face a bleak future, as many investors have pulled out due to
years of collective underperformance by the bourses of Brazil,
Russia, India and China.
The sharp decline in assets is forcing managers to close
BRIC funds or radically rethink their strategies for the four
largest emerging economies. These include Goldman Sachs, whose
then chief economist Jim O'Neill coined the acronym in 2001.
The death knell for the sector may now have sounded as
Goldman's asset management arm has rolled its BRIC fund into a
broader emerging market product, telling the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission it did not foresee "significant asset
growth" for the fund.
Assets at the nine-year-old fund had plunged to below 200
million euros ($215 million), according to Thomson Reuters fund
information service Lipper, from around 1.2 billion euros in its
2010 heyday.
O'Neill's concept spawned a large sub-set of emerging market
funds and even a development bank set up by the four countries
together with South Africa. But BRIC funds' total net assets
have shrunk to just 5 billion euros from the 22.4 billion they
boasted at the end of 2010, Lipper data shows.
The decline in fortunes has been underway for some time.
Stock markets in China, Russia and Brazil, weighed down by big,
inefficient state-run companies, have fared far worse than
smaller emerging markets such as Indonesia and the Philippines.
Economic growth and reform have ground to a halt in Brazil
and Russia, while there are doubts about China's financial
stability. Indian stocks have done well this year and last, but
only after a period of poor performance, and the government is
struggling to get tax and labour reforms through parliament.
"Bundling the BRICs together may have made sense in 2001 but
in recent years they have all gone in different directions,"
said Lena Tsymbaluk, an analyst at fund research house
Morningstar. Demand from clients for rating BRIC funds had
subsided in recent years, she added.
A dollar invested in MSCI's BRIC equity index at the end of
2009 would have lost 30 cents, double the 15 cent loss anyone
who tracked MSCI's broad emerging stocks index would have
suffered. By contrast, investors who took a punt on world stocks
would have made a 45 cent profit over the period.
GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/nyp54w
BRIC funds tracked by Boston-based EPFR Global have suffered
net outflows every year since 2011. They have lost $1.4 billion
this year, after shedding $2 billion last year, EPFR Global
said.
Lipper data shows 92 BRIC funds remain active, but that is
eight fewer than in 2013.
STRATEGY SHIFT
Critics have long dismissed the BRIC concept as
opportunistic and driven by marketing to eager investors.
Investing in just four countries is a recipe for failure, they
say, especially when emerging markets are faring badly anyway.
Far from offering the best of emerging markets, the reverse
has been true in recent years. "BRICs have underperformed and
with higher volatility - the asset class has actually become
riskier than EM as it is more concentrated," Tsymbaluk said.
She notes the MSCI BRIC index contains 300 companies versus
800 in the emerging benchmark and a large part of them are
state-run firms and commodity producers.
The BRIC index has indeed been more volatile than broader
emerging equities, as this graphic shows: reut.rs/20K7QNF
Higher volatility implies more risk because share prices can
move dramatically in either direction over a short time.
Nitin Dialdas, chief investment officer at Mandarin Capital
in Hong Kong, says investors have become more discerning. "The
investment climate has gotten tougher in recent years so such
fad-based investing has gotten less popular over time," he said.
Even those managing BRIC funds are cautious. Kunal Ghosh,
who runs the Allianz BRIC stars fund, says he won't rule out
merging it with a broader emerging fund in future if clients
demand.
Meanwhile, in the past two years his fund has taken
advantage of leeway allowed under its mandate, investing only
two thirds of its assets in the BRICs, with the rest in other
emerging markets.
"If you become dogmatic about the acronym and devote 100
percent of your assets to BRIC, you will get poor returns,"
Ghosh said, though he believes emerging markets as a group will
struggle to perform well unless the four biggest components pick
up.
His fund has outperformed most peers as well as the
benchmark in recent years and yet, according to Lipper, its net
assets stand now at 276 million euros, down from over 1 billion
euros in 2010.
"The Goldman fund's closure means doesn't mean that BRIC is
dead, what it shows is that the old way of investing in BRICs is
dead," said Ghosh.
