Fed, ECB encourage return to emerging markets in January - IIF

LONDON Jan 28 Foreign money flows into emerging
markets bounced back in January, buoyed by the ECB starting
quantitative easing and by the receding prospect of a U.S. rate
hike, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said.
Following the sharpest outflows in 18 months in December,
portfolio inflows in January were expected to tally $18 billion,
with bond investment rising to $14 billion and $4 billion going
into stocks, the Washington-based finance industry body said in
its monthly report.
"Portfolio flows have rebounded in January to more normal
levels, after sizeable outflows in December," IIF chief
economist Charles Collyns said in the report published late on
Tuesday.
"Investor interest in emerging markets has benefited from
the further scaling back of market expectations for Fed policy
rate hikes and by the ECB's announcement of an expanded,
open-ended quantitative easing programme."
The Fed's first two-day policy meeting of the year concludes
later on Wednesday, with doubts growing about expectations that
it can tighten monetary policy by mid-year. A strengthening
dollar and falling oil prices are adding to worries that
inflation readings remain too low.
Low inflation supported the European Central Bank's decision
last week to embark on a government bond-buying programme which
will pump hundreds of billions in new money into a sagging euro
zone economy.
IIF data showed the rebound did not reach all regions. The
recovery was at its strongest in Latin America, followed by
Asia, while foreign portfolio capital flowed out of emerging
Europe for a second straight month.
In the past year, Europe recorded outflows in six out of 12
months, compared to one in Latin America and none in Asia.
