Emerging market March inflows rise to 21-mth highs - IIF

LONDON, March 29 Foreigners are estimated to
have pumped $36.8 billion into emerging market stocks and bonds
in March, the highest monthly inflow in nearly two years, the
Institute of International Finance said on Tuesday.
The Washington-based body, one of the most authoritative
trackers of foreign capital flows to and from the developing
world, said in a note that all four emerging market regions had
received inflows, with Asia topping the list with $20.6 billion.
The inflow, the highest since June 2014, follows $5.4
billion received in February and is substantially above the
2010-2014 average of $22 billion, the IIF said. Bonds took in
$18.9 billion and equities $17.9 billion, the data showed.
Latin America, which had been shunned by investors in recent
months, took in $13.4 billion, the data showed, with equities in
crisis-hit Brazil receiving over $2 billion "helped by
attractive valuations and rising hopes for political change".
But the inflow surge may have ground to a halt, the group
said, predicting that going could get tougher in coming weeks as
expectations again grow for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates a couple of times in 2016.
"In the absence of much improvement in the fundamental
economic outlook for EMs, it appears that March's surge in flows
to EMs was mainly due to a global risk-on shift in investor
behaviour and lower mature market interest rates, supported by
surprisingly dovish signals from the (Fed) on March 16," the
note said.
The IIF also revised data for previous months, and now
estimates that emerging bonds saw outflows of $8.8 billion in
January rather than inflows of $4.3 billion. February debt
inflows were revised upwards to $5.2 billion from $0.9 billion.
Equity flow numbers were changed for February to $0.2
billion inflow from a $1.1 billion outflow, while January
outflows stand at $7.5 billion from the previous $6.9 billion.
