Yield-starved European insurers look past risks to mull emerging bonds

* Insurers' emerging debt holdings remain relatively tiny
* But half of EMEA insurers plan increase in 2016 - survey
* Yields negative on 3 trillion euros of European debt
* Insurers can earn average 6.5 pct on emerging dollar bonds
* Emerging debtholders risk ratings downgrades, defaults
* Yield hunger especially acute among life insurers
By Carolyn Cohn and Sujata Rao
LONDON, March 15 Starved of yield in Western
bond markets and at risk of defaulting on future payments to
policyholders, Europe's 10-trillion euro insurance industry is
turning to emerging debt for the higher returns it desperately
needs.
While emerging debt has mostly lost investors money in
recent years and brings its own risks in the form of higher
default rates, a survey by the world's biggest asset manager
BlackRock found that half the insurers in Europe, Middle East
and Africa planned to increase allocations to emerging debt in
2016.
The firm has "quite a number" of requests for proposals from
insurers to invest in emerging debt, said Patrick Liedtke, head
of BlackRock's EMEA financial institutions group.
Emerging debt holdings of insurance companies remain
comparatively miniscule, unsurprisingly for a traditionally
conservative sector, but they are likely to grow.
Insurers are among the businesses that stand to lose most
from the current near-zero or negative interest rates on much
Western government debt, because they need steady income to pay
out on policies and typically obtain this from high-grade
government bonds.
Almost a quarter of insurers could fail to meet obligations
in the coming years if interest rates remain low for a prolonged
period, Europe's insurance and pensions regulator warned in
2014.
Since then, 10-year yields on German government bonds have
fallen to zero and the amount of European debt trading with
negative yields has swollen to around 3 trillion euros ($3.33
trillion).
(For comparison of German 10-year government bond yields and
Polish equivalent, click on: reut.rs/1UdsTGt)
SOLVENCY II CONSTRAINT
The industry is also increasingly constrained from buying
stocks. Pension funds, the other investor category reliant on
higher yields, can boost equity investment but the European
Union's new Solvency II capital adequacy rules make it costlier
for insurers to do so.
Insurers therefore have also fanned out into risky property
bets such as car parks, or homes in provincial Britain.
"If you are aiming to meet your policy guarantee ... then
the core fixed income markets don't get you all the way there,"
said Gareth Haslip, who runs the insurance solutions analytics
and advisory team at JPMorgan Asset Management.
Yield hunger is especially acute among life insurers, which
offer long-term policies such as pensions, often with income
guarantees of as much as 3.5 percent a year, Haslip said.
"We have seen a lot of activity from insurers moving into
non-core fixed income like emerging markets, high-yield debt,
private credit or loans," he added.
Based on existing investments, European insurers can expect
annual returns of 2.4 percent, below the 2.7 percent minimum
they need, according to a 2015 survey by Standard Life
Investments of insurers managing 2.4 trillion euros.
On emerging dollar bonds they can earn average 6.5 percent
yields, while bonds in currencies such as the Turkish lira yield
even more, albeit with greater volatility.
"Insurers want to see how much yield they get relative to
the capital they tie up, and EM jumps out," said Yacov
Arnopolin, portfolio manager at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.
On that basis, yields on investment-grade emerging company
bonds are the most interesting fixed income investment for
insurers, Arnopolin said.
The market also compares favourably with Western corporate
debt, said Paul Traynor, international head of insurance at BNY
Mellon. "If you have two issues in the same currency in
different countries - the telecoms company in Brazil rated
single-A will pay more than a single-A telecoms company in the
United States," he said.
European insurers' moves are being replicated in Japan,
where institutions have long been driven overseas by near-zero
yields. A recent move to negative interest rates means yet more
investment must shift to foreign bonds, the head of Japan's life
insurance industry body warned recently.
GRAPHIC - Europe's largest insurers:
link.reuters.com/maq55w
GRAPHIC - Emerging market debt issuance:
tmsnrt.rs/1Rb4n8S
RISKS
Data on insurers' emerging debt holdings is elusive, but it
is fair to say they are tiny - around 3-5 percent of European
listed insurers' investments, estimates Mathilde Sauve,
insurance solutions strategist at Axa Investment Managers.
Given the sector's risks, that may not be a bad thing.
Insurers tend to avoid bonds denominated in emerging
currencies in favour of safer dollar bonds issued by
investment-grade rated countries and companies, but there are
dangers here too.
For one, countries and companies face risks from $1.6
trillion in debt repayments due in the next five years, a
schedule that could cause a rise in default rates.
Second, many vaunted developing economies including Brazil
and Russia have had credit ratings slashed to junk and more,
such as South Africa and Turkey, may follow. The average credit
rating of emerging government bonds tracked by the EMBIG index
risks sliding back to junk, six years after it became investment
grade, JPMorgan warns.
That may leave funds clustered around the hard currency
bonds from investment-grade Asia and central Europe.
But despite recent volatility, insurers have proved
tenacious. Data from the eVestment consultancy shows they were
still putting money into emerging debt in the first half of
2015, unlike pension or sovereign funds.
That trend reversed in the second half but withdrawals
happened at a slower rate than for other investor categories,
the data shows. That is because insurers' assets, unlike those
of pension funds, are not generally "marked to market", meaning
funds' value is not computed daily and communicated to
investors, said Sauve.
So in a volatile environment, "insurers can live with it -
they are less likely to sell", she added.
David Lai, investment director with the fixed income team at
Eastspring, UK insurer Prudential's Asian asset management arm,
said Asian debt appeared most attractive for now.
"People are a bit cautious on emerging markets but if the
interest rate divergence continues ... structurally the
allocation to emerging markets will go up," Lai said.
($1 = 0.9000 euros)
(Writing by Sujata Rao; editing by David Stamp)