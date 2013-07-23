Africa comes to the fore

* Ghana and AngloGold poised for new deals
* Eskom and FBN hold roadshows
* South Africa and Diamond Bank also in pipeline
By Sudip Roy
LONDON, July 23 (IFR) - Africa will be the focus of
attention in the CEEMEA debt capital markets this week, with
Ghana and AngloGold Ashanti expected to issue new deals, while
South African electricity company Eskom and First Bank of
Nigeria hold investor meetings.
Ghana will finish its roadshow on Wednesday, and if market
conditions are supportive, could issue its first international
bond in six years thereafter.
The sovereign, which is rated B by S&P and B+ by Fitch, is
understood to be seeking to raise about USD1bn. The tenor of the
deal has still to be decided, with a one-tranche seven-year bond
or two tranches of five- and 10-year notes among the
permutations under consideration.
Part of the proceeds will be used to fund a liability
management exercise for Ghana's outstanding USD750m 8.5% 2017
note, which is trading at a yield of 5.65%. Reports suggest
Ghana could buy back about USD250m of the bond as part of its
debt management.
In a still low-interest rate environment, one banker told
IFR it made sense for Ghana to cut the size of the bond well
ahead of its maturity date.
In addition, the buyback should provide momentum for the new
issue as some bondholders roll out of the old note into the new
one.
The other African issuer that could be in the market this
week is AngloGold Ashanti. The South African miner is finishing
investor meetings in London, having visited accounts in the US
last week.
The issuer's roadshow announcement took some in the market
by surprise, however, given it has suffered downgrades recently
by Moody's and S&P.
The latter's move was especially damaging for the company,
taking it out of investment-grade territory. Given that its
bonds are SEC-registered too, historically the company has been
able to tap into a deep pool of US investment-grade accounts
whenever it has issued.
But the S&P move has complicated matters, with some
investors now having to consider buying the credit through their
high-yield funds.
Like many South African mining companies, AngloGold has
suffered from rising costs and falling commodity prices. One of
the main reasons behind the S&P downgrade, for instance, was
that with gold prices lower than it had previously assumed, the
ratings agency was worried that AngloGold would generate more
negative free cash flow and would incur a more pronounced rise
in debt.
A banker close to the deal, which is likely to raise
USD750m-USD1bn, said that despite the ratings action, the
company remained one of the foremost gold miners in the world.
Moreover, he added, the credit would be a good way to hedge
inflationary risks if the US economy continued to show signs of
growth.
INVESTOR MEETINGS
While Ghana and AngloGold will keep the primary wheels
turning, Eskom and First Bank of Nigeria will undertake
marketing exercises ahead of their potential new deals.
Eskom last issued in the dollar market in 2011 with a
USD1.75bn 10-year note. Like the country's mining companies,
Eskom has experienced labour disputes, which are disrupting its
business. It recently announced a further delay in the
commissioning of its Medupi coal fired power station.
As a Bank of America Merrill Lynch note says, the delay
could be damaging for the country's growth prospects, as South
Africa "has to go through another winter in 2014 before new
electricity supply comes on line at a time when the reserve
margin is already worrying low."
Still, despite these issues, and the broader problems facing
South Africa, Eskom's new deal should go smoothly, as should
AngloGold's. Even despite the recent transactions from Nigeria
and Naspers, African paper remains scarce, though investors will
want a premium.
The Eskom deal, in particular, should also provide a guide
for the sovereign, which itself is waiting in the wings, having
mandated banks in June.
First Bank of Nigeria, meanwhile, is eyeing a potential Tier
2 transaction. It's debatable, however, whether the market is
supportive enough for such a risky deal just yet. First Bank is
rated BB- by S&P and B+ by Fitch at senior level and the sub
notes are expected to be rated two notches lower.
Fellow Nigerian lender Diamond Bank held investor meetings
about a similar type of deal in early June, but has so far
decided not to follow through with a transaction because of
tricky issuance conditions.
Russian Standard Bank proved two weeks ago that subordinated
debt offerings from non-investment grade private lenders are not
impossible in this market, but that deal benefited from strong
local support and attractive pricing. Russian Standard Bank had
also tried to issue just before the market sank in late May as
Treasury yields shot up, so the leads had the advantage of
knowing which investors were keen and kept them engaged even
when the market was shut.
Whether a Nigerian bank can garner the same support remains
to be seen, though Citigroup, which is a co-arranger on the
First Bank deal with Goldman Sachs, was also involved in the
Nigerian sovereign transaction earlier this month and the senior
offering from Fidelity Bank in May - the latter in particular
saw healthy domestic interest.
Still, with Kenya and Senegal also seeking to hire banks for
potential deals, and transactions for Tanzania, Rwanda and
Morocco in the first half, 2013 could turn out to be a stellar
year for African issuers.