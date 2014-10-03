EM reaches critical juncture

* Confluence of risks shakes confidence
* Commodity exporters most vulnerable to shocks
* Analysts caution against excessive pessimism
By Sudip Roy
LONDON, Oct 3 (IFR) - Investors are increasingly fretting
about the outlook for emerging markets as a combination of
market and political risks threatens to derail a successful year
for the asset class.
While the total return on JP Morgan's EMBI Global, which
tracks the performance of hard currency-denominated debt, is
7.3% for the year up to September 30, in the two months since
August 1 it is -1.2%.
In spread terms, the index is at its widest level since
March when the Russia-Ukraine conflict began, having blown out
50bp over the third quarter.
Many recent new issues have struggled to perform in the
secondary market with even a recent five-year bond from Abu
Dhabi Commercial Bank, which is majority state-owned, down
nearly one point.
Analysts say a confluence of risks have left emerging
markets at their most parlous state since the so-called taper
tantrum of last year. Those risks include the prospect of
tighter US monetary policy, a strong US dollar, slower growth,
especially in China, geopolitical concerns in Ukraine and the
Middle East, protests in Hong Kong, the upcoming presidential
election in Brazil and the departure of Bill Gross from Pimco.
A survey of investors by French bank Societe Generale
revealed this week that buyside accounts are "virtually in panic
mode".
"They are more bearish now than they were in late May 2013,
the infamous month that kicked off the major EM meltdown last
year," said Benoit Anne, head of EM research at SG.
One DCM banker admitted the backdrop is testing. "It's a
really tough market. It's a nervous time for EM Who knows what
will happen next?"
The real fear is if investors try to exit all at once, given
the disparity between the amount of funds now invested in the
asset class and the level of dealer inventory held by investment
banks. "The exits are too small, if we ever need them," wrote
Citigroup analysts Matt King and Jeff Williams in a piece called
"Tourist traps: How long will the money stay in EM (and
credit)?".
Their note is not one for the faint-hearted, concluding the
"whole EM story risks unravelling" as rising yields make it more
attractive for foreign investors to stay at home.
END OF DAYS
The turnaround in sentiment towards the asset class can be
traced to the spike in Treasury yields over a three-week period
from late August as 10-year rates jumped more than 30bp, peaking
at 2.65%, as investors grappled with the imminent end of the
Fed's assets purchase programme and the timing and severity of
potential interest rate hikes.
Although yields are back down below 2.50%, the rally in
Treasuries is being driven by a general risk-off tone as a
series of headlines, such as Gross's move to Janus Capital and
pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, engender a sense of
uncertainty.
One market particularly under the cosh is Brazil. The Real
slid some 10% against the US dollar in September as the latest
opinion polls suggest incumbent Dilma Rousseff will be
re-elected ahead of market favourite Marina Silva.
Brazil is one of the countries identified by Citigroup
analysts as being most vulnerable to capital flight and exchange
rate pressures thanks to its deteriorating current account
deficit and, crucially, its position as a commodity exporter at
a time of slowing Chinese growth.
Citigroup believes commodity exporters will be first in
investors' line of fire should they begin to flee the asset
class, arguing that the distinction between these countries and
countries which export manufactured goods is "the most important
fault-line in EM these days".
"In the [commodity exporters] we see deteriorating terms of
trade, worse export performance, wider current account deficits,
lower levels of investment efficiency, more depreciated
currencies and bigger inflation problems," the Citigroup
analysts said in a separate research note - this one entitled
"Time for another tantrum?"
Still, some analysts don't believe the general threat to
emerging markets is as bad as the anecdotal evidence suggests.
Anne at SG said it's hard to imagine a similar bloodbath to
last summer despite what his clients are saying. "Let's not
panic. Yes, EM investor sentiment is currently quite poor, but
as we approach a major transition phase for global markets, it
may also be set to be rather volatile. I am still thinking about
[global emerging markets] for the bullish side, for now."
And even if there is a sustained repricing of assets, it is
unlikely to be linear. "There will be a tough time in local
currency markets [in Asia] in the near term. As the dollar
strengthens, carry trades will start to be unwound, but Asia G3
is expected to stay strong," said one banker.
Investors could also re-allocate money within the asset
class rather than flee altogether. "The biggest risk to Asian
bonds is if Russia stabilises and Brazil has a good outcome to
the election," said Kaushik Rudra, global head of rates and
credit research at Standard Chartered. "Money could move back
into those markets."
(Reporting by Sudip Roy (additional reporting by Daniel
Stanton); editing by Matthew Davies and Alex Chambers)