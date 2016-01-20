UPDATE 1-Emerging markets set for $448 billion of outflows this year, IIF says

(Adds quotes, background)
By Tariro Mzezewa and Marc Jones
NEW YORK/LONDON Jan 20 Emerging market stocks
and bonds are heading for another year of outflows as global
growth slows and corporate indebtedness rises, according to the
Institute of International Finance.
Emerging markets had larger-than-expected net capital
outflows of $735 billion in 2015, up from $111 billion in 2014.
Another $448 billion of outflows is expected in 2016, according
to an IIF report released on Wednesday.
"It seems like 2015 was even worse than we previously
thought," said Charles Collyns, managing director and chief
economist at the IIF. "And in 2016 we don't expect things to get
much better."
The Washington-based IIF, an authoritative source of data on
the developing world's investment flows, said $676 billion of
outflows from China fuelled last year's losses and would be key
this year. China's economy grew at its weakest pace in a quarter
of a century in 2015.
"But the weakness extends well beyond China ... we have seen
persistent portfolio outflows out of a broad range of emerging
markets, with investors increasingly worried about growth
prospects and high corporate indebtedness," Collyns said.
The IIF said Turkey, Brazil and South Africa are some of the
countries most vulnerable. All suffer from weak macro policy,
high foreign exchange corporate indebtedness and significant
current account deficits.
India and Mexico are bright spots. But with China fears
growing and Brazil and Russia in recession for a second straight
year, investment returns are unlikely to recover soon, many fear
.
"Premature aging of emerging markets may continue to weigh
on growth prospects, and market volatility in early 2016 has
weighed on risk appetite," said Hung Tran, executive managing
director at the IIF.
Speaking to reporters, he said there was no sign of panic in
the global market selling, but contagion could spread and a
"true crisis" develop.
While many investors worry that rate increases in the United
States will hurt emerging markets, the IIF doubts rising rates
will have much effect.
"The impact of the Fed's shift to a tightening cycle may be
limited as long as it is gradual, but flows to EMs will continue
to face headwinds from growth and debt concerns," the IIF report
said.
Emerging stock and bond markets are trading at discounts
compared with developed markets, which some investors may view
as a compelling reason to invest. But poor fundamentals will
likely keep most investors away, the report said.
Tran said that while emerging market stocks on average were
undervalued, China in fact may still be considered as over-
priced. That means China selling might continue, feeding another
bout of global market turmoil.
"I think the Chinese are beginning to run out of (policy)
ammunition, which does raise concerns that add fuel to the
fire," Collyns said.
The IIF's projections are based on its group of 30 emerging
market economies.
(Reporting by Tariro Mzezewa; Editing by Larry King)