Emerging markets set for $448 billion outflows this year -IIF

NEW YORK Jan 20 After a thorny few years,
emerging market bonds and equities are on track for another year
of outflows driven by slowing global growth and corporate
indebtedness, according to the Institute of International
Finance.
Emerging markets had net capital outflows of $735 billion in
2015, up from $111 billion in 2014 and more than previously
forecast, and are expected to see $448 billion of outflows
including errors and omissions in 2016, a report released on
Wednesday by the IIF said.
The Washington-based group, an authoritative source of data
on investment flows to and from the developing world, said heavy
outflows from China, which reflect currency and growth worries,
were the driving factor behind the losses in 2015. China had
$676 billion in outflows in 2015, according to IIF.
The Chinese economy grew at its weakest pace in a quarter of
a century last year, raising hopes Beijing would cushion the
slowdown with more stimulus policies, which in turn prompted a
rally on the country's roller coaster share markets.
"But the weakness extends well beyond China as we have seen
persistent portfolio outflows out of a broad range of emerging
markets, with investors increasingly worried about growth
prospects and high corporate indebtedness," said Charles
Collyns, managing director and chief economist at the IIF.
The organization said Turkey, Brazil and South Africa are
some of the countries most vulnerable to continued retrenchment
in emerging markets because of weakness in macro policy, high
levels of foreign exchange corporate indebtedness and
significant current account deficits.
There are some bright spots such as India and Mexico. But
with China fears on the rise and Brazil and Russia in recession
for the second straight year, investment returns across the
sector are unlikely to recover soon, many fear.
"Premature aging of emerging markets may continue to weigh
on growth prospects, and market volatility in early 2016 has
weighed on risk appetite," said Hung Tran, executive managing
director at the IIF.
While many investors have said emerging markets will be
affected by the U.S. Federal Reserve beginning a cycle of
interest rate increases, the IIF expects the impact of a Fed
tightening cycle to be limited.
"The impact of the Fed's shift to a tightening cycle may be
limited as long as it is gradual, but flows to EMs will continue
to face headwinds from growth and debt concerns," the IIF's
statement said.
While emerging market equity and bond markets are trading at
discounts compared to developed markets, which some investors
may view as a compelling reason to invest, poor fundamentals
will likely keep most investors away, the report said.
The IIF's projections are based on its group of 30 emerging
market economies.
