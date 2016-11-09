EMERGING MARKETS-Tidal wave of selling follows Trump's U.S. election victory

By Karin Strohecker and Sujata Rao
LONDON, Nov 9 Donald Trump's victory in the U.S.
presidential election set off a tidal wave of selling across
emerging markets, taking equities to three-month lows as the
Mexican peso led massive currency falls.
Trump, feared by markets because of his controversial views
on trade, immigration and taxation, pulled off a stunning upset,
sending markets into a tailspin in early trading.
Most emerging market assets pared losses following the
overnight selloff as Trump took a measured tone in his
acceptance speech.
"The very first policy signal by Trump conveyed during his
victory speech last night was conciliatory... with no mention
about the most worrisome upright trade protectionism, at least
so far," Santander chief economist David Franco wrote in a
client note.
"Of course, markets are very likely to suffer from
uncertainty-syndrome until clarity arrives about the gap between
campaign promises and realistic policy measures," he added.
Mexican markets were at the forefront of selling, with the
peso plunging as much as 13 percent. On Wednesday morning, it
was trading about 10.35 percent lower on the day at 20.2165 per
dollar.
Several economists had expected a snap interest rate hike,
but central bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday
morning the bank would take any necessary measures pending
market conditions and hold a monetary policy meeting next week.
Trump's threats to rip up a free trade agreement with Mexico
and to tax money sent home by migrants to pay for building a
wall on the southern U.S. border have made the peso particularly
vulnerable.
The Mexican central bank had earlier said a Trump presidency
would hit the country "like a hurricane."
Trade-reliant Asian markets lost heavily, with the
Philippine peso falling to a seven-year trough.
"The uncertainties surrounding the future economic and
political outlook of the world's biggest economy will likely
cast a long shadow over emerging markets," HSBC chief EM
economist Murat Ulgen said in a note entitled: "Trump victory is
a game changer for EM"
"Risk aversion will likely cause EM financial stress to
rise," he added.
Major market moves across emerging markets:
* MSCI's emerging equity index tumbled as much as
3.25 percent at one point before trimming losses to trade 2.3
percent lower.
* Among the big losers was Ukraine, possibly because of a
perception that Trump is favourably inclined towards Kiev's
nemesis, Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine dollar bonds
fell as much as 2 cents, with yields on the Ukraine sub-index
widening 45 basis points, sharply underperforming the overall
index.
* There are also fears geopolitical fallout will hit oil
exporters, who will bear the brunt of any recession triggered by
Trump policies. Recently issued Saudi bonds weakened more than
one cent and the Middle East sub-index of the
JPM index widened 14 basis points, driven by an 84 bps increase
in Iraq.
* "For a while, at least, this may lead to further increases
in defense and security spending by Saudi and other GCC states,"
Stuart Culverhouse at Exotix told clients.
* Trump's anti-trade rhetoric on the campaign trail has also
raised concern that both exports and investment will be hit in
Asia and especially China, the world's biggest exporter. A
reduction in Beijing's trade surplus could also exacerbate
capital flight, pressuring the yuan.
* Hong Kong-listed Chinese shares fell more than 2 percent
and mainland markets fell 0.6 percent. The yuan firmed
slightly against the weaker dollar but fell 1.4 percent against
the rallying yen.
WINNERS?
But the sea of red may hide potential winners.
* Before the election, many investors bought the rouble
. Politics aside, Russian assets, backed by a current
account surplus, are seen as less vulnerable to global turmoil
than the Mexican peso or the Turkish lira. The rouble traded
flat against the dollar on Thursday.
* "We still have the long rouble trade on, that is
unchallenged. And we have Russian credits on as most-preferred,"
said Michael Bolliger, head of emerging market asset allocation
at UBS Wealth Management, though he cautioned that a declining
oil price might offset some of the Russia bullishness.
* Russian markets were closed for a holiday, but the rouble
jumped 10 percent against the Mexican peso to a
two-year high, according to Reuters data. It gained one percent
against the lira and two percent against the South African rand.
* Bolliger also favors Brazilian real and Indian rupee, with
the latter falling only 0.3 percent on the day. Both
economies are relatively closed, with big populations, and
Brazil is starting to emerge from a long recession.
* "These are our three high-conviction calls and we will
probably have a bias to add a bit more," he added.
* The Brazilian real weakened nearly 2 percent,
paring back gains to 22 percent this year. Nevertheless, BNP
Paribas recommended clients buy on the dip on hopes that
interest rate cuts over the coming months could help President
Michel Temer's efforts to curb bloating debt
* "Our bullish view on the real remains unchanged, reason
why we find the current level attractive to increase our
position", strategists led by Gabriel Gersztein wrote in a
client note
* U.S. trade ties with Latin American countries other than
Mexico are somewhat limited, they said. According to the note,
the impact over Chile, Peru and Brazil should be small as
Trump's pledges of investment in infrastructure bode well for
energy and industrial metal prices
* Colombian assets, however, could underperform its Latin
American peers due to the country's heavy current account
deficit. The Colombian peso weakened nearly 2.4 percent,
its biggest daily loss since June.
* Once the dust settles, the key question is what the U.S.
Federal Reserve and other developed central banks might do. Many
reckon the impact of the election will force the Fed to hold off
raising interest rates in December, which in turn could support
emerging assets.
* "In an extended environment of accommodative monetary
policy from developed markets, most emerging currencies will
have less downside and could enter a relief rally phase if
global growth conditions remain favorable," Societe Generale
analysts wrote.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1330 GMT:
Stock indexes daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
MSCI Emerging Markets 880.23 -2.46 13.64
MSCI LatAm 2476.31 -4.76 42.1
Brazil Bovespa 62347.65 -2.82 43.82
Chile IPSA 4258.19 -1.04 15.71
Chile IGPA 21267.16 -0.92 17.16
Currencies daily % YTD %
change change
Latest
Brazil real 3.2320 -2.01 22.12
Mexico peso 20.1800 -9.22 -14.62
Chile peso 649.6 -0.46 9.25
Colombia peso 3020.99 -2.41 4.91
Peru sol 3.355 0.00 1.76
Argentina peso (interbank) 15.0800 -0.73 -13.91
Argentina peso (parallel) 15.37 0.65 -7.16
(Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski in Sao Paulo Editing
by W Simon)