EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks, FX at new multi-month highs as bulls return

LONDON, March 11 Emerging equities rose 1 percent on Friday for a second straight week of gains and currencies firmed as expectations of a long period of rock-bottom global borrowing costs lured bulls back to high-yield assets.

MSCI's emerging equity index tracked world stocks higher after the European Central Bank cut rates further and unveiled steps to boost bank lending. It benefited also from oil prices setting new three-month highs and predictions of more rate cuts in Japan soon.

Emerging equity funds took in $2.3 billion in the past week, the biggest inflow since September 2014, while bond funds received $863 million, banks said, citing data from EPFR Global.

"It's just the hunt for yield. You're seeing more monetary easing from the ECB, you're looking at spreads compressing everywhere. It's a combination of the ECB and a less aggressive (U.S.) Fed rate outlook," said Peter Kinsella, head of EM research at Commerzbank.

Emerging equities are back in the black, outperforming world and U.S. stocks so far this year.

While Chinese mainland markets closed flat, Hong Kong was up 1 percent. In Europe, Polish, Hungarian and Greek stocks rose 1 percent, with Budapest at new six-year highs.

Russian dollar-denominated stocks rose 2 percent, riding the oil rebound, while the rouble jumped 2.4 percent versus the dollar to new 2-1/2-month highs around 69.70.

Russia's state-owned Gazprom is also among the emerging borrowers hoping to tap into the newly bullish mood, mandating banks to arrange investor meetings in Switzerland.

Brazil on Thursday raised $1.5 billion, coming to market for the first time since it lost its investment-grade rating, paying a generous 6.125 percent.

Brazilian markets have outperformed this year, with local bonds returning 13 percent in dollar terms as a graft scandal raises hopes of a change in government. The real rose 0.4 percent, bringing March gains to around 10 percent.

Central European currencies firmed around a quarter percent versus the euro though yields did not budge significantly off Thursday's lows.

The region is expected to follow the ECB's cue and unleash further easing, with Hungary seen cutting rates by 10 basis points at its March 22 meeting. Poland will likely stand pat on Friday but may cut in coming months.

The Czech Republic will defend its exchange rate cap, rather than cut near-zero interest rates, analysts believe.

The gains did not extend to Serbia, with the central bank selling euros to boost the dinar.

Credit default swaps fell, with Russian and South African 5-year CDS down 12 basis points to 289 and 318 respectively.

Some saw the gains as fragile especially if the U.S. Federal Reserve sends a hawkish message next week.

"Emerging markets need a new catalyst to sustain this rally because when you look at all the fundamentals, it has not really changed," Guillaume Tresca, a strategist at Credit Agricole. said.

