EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks and currencies gain after Fed trims outlook

| LONDON, March 17
LONDON, March 17 Emerging equities scored their
biggest gains in seven weeks and currencies rallied on Thursday
after a dovish U.S. Federal Reserve message, with even South
African markets shrugging off local political tensions.
MSCI's emerging market index jumped 2.5 percent,
lifted by gains in Russia, where dollar-denominated stocks
soared as much as 4.8 percent. Stocks in Hungary hit
an eight-year high and Turkey's gained 1.5
percent .
The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and cut
expectations for rate increases in 2016 to two from four. The
dollar fell to its lowest in almost five months and revived a
commodity rally .
"We've seen a broad-based strengthening of emerging market
currencies against the dollar, and also with Treasury yields a
bit lower that might support capital flows to emerging markets,"
said William Jackson, senior EM economist at Capital Economics.
Russia's rouble gained for a second day, rising 1
percent against the dollar to its strongest since early
December. Turkey's lira rose to near a four-month high
before ceding some gains.
In South Africa, the rand slid after claims a wealthy
family with close ties to President Jacob Zuma may have been
behind his move to sack a respected finance minister in December
.
But the rand later strengthened by 0.8 percent, government
bonds firmed and stocks rose 0.7 percent as many
investors expected the central bank to raise interest rates.
"Given the concerns about political risk in South Africa,
there's a clear risk of a rate hike, and we expect further
tightening over the rest of this year," Jackson said.
In Egypt, the central bank kept the currency stable at 8.78
pounds to the dollar before an interest rate decision
later in the day. Analysts expect a 50-100 bps rate rise as the
bank tries to ward off inflation after this week's devaluation
.
Serbia is expected to keep rates unchanged as a slowdown in
reforms before April 24 elections may increase depreciation
pressures on the dinar.
Currencies elsewhere in central and eastern Europe were
mixed, with the Polish zloty weakening 0.3 percent
while Hungary's forint strengthened 0.2 percent.
